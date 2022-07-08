Mike Stewart and his wife, Michelle sat in the shade under a valley oak tree at Elk Grove Regional Park, and awaited the traditional fireworks show that ended the annual Salute to the Red, White, and Blue festival. He knew that the spot was perfect, despite it was only 5:30 p.m. and the skies wouldn’t be alive in colorful busts and explosions for another four hours.
“I have a clean shot of the sky right over the softball fields,” Mike said.
Plus, he had a clear view of the Elk Grove Auto Mall Stage where, at the time, the music group Apple Z was warming up prior to their 7 p.m. show at the city-organized festival.
Dressed in a flag-like shirt, he was ready. Michelle was, well, somewhere over to the west side of the park where several tents had knickknacks and all sorts of products being sold by vendors.
The park was slowly filling up at this time with both vehicles and lots of Elk Grove residents who searched for right spot where they could take in the thunder and bright flashes of the pyrotechnics.
The multicultural aspect of Elk Grove was in full display. People from many cultures were well represented. Abib arrived recently from Afghanistan. She was dressed in head covering and long, flowing dress, commonplace in the country she just left. Abib smiled and motioned to her young children and other women with their children close by. This would be their first July 4 celebration.
“This is America,” she replied when asked why the family came together to Elk Grove Regional Park that night.
Elk Grove Vice Mayor Darren Suen welcomed the crowd at 7 p.m., a color guard presented the flags, “The Star-Spangled Banner” was sung by Tressa Dahlberg, and the celebration was underway.
“We’re working towards a crowd of 20- to 25,000,” city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence said just prior to dusk. “We’re really happy with this turnout.”
Recently, the organizers changed the format from a day-long venue to an evening-only event.
“People weren’t really showing up to the event until later, anyways, so shorter, condensed format works really well for this event,” she said. “The weather is also cooperating this year.”
The Elk Grove city staff annually budgets generously for this event, which has become one of the region’s largest Fourth of July celebrations, Laurence said.
“This is a quality-of-life event for us and we don’t always recoup all of our costs,” she said. “Fireworks are very expensive and that’s why we charge a parking fee to help recover some of our costs. With our sponsors we do come close.”
It was an event for the politicians, as well. Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen, who is running for State Assembly District 10 in November, was present along with two candidates vying for the Elk Grove City Council’s District 2 seat, Rod Brewer and Felipe Martin.
For the first time Sky River Casino, which is planning to open this fall literally just across Highway 99 from the park, is the event’s key sponsor. Spokesperson Carrie Gordon said even though the casino is still under construction they wanted to be involved in this celebration.
“This is very common in the casino industry even before the casino opens to get into the community and making sure the community knows about our rewards program,” she said.
Under their large, blue pop-up tent, Gordon and her assistants were busy blowing up blue and white beach balls with the Sky River logo and handing them out to those who walked by.
