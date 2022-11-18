Navy veteran Wayne Yeager and his family joined a few hundred community members who sat along Elk Grove Boulevard and Elk Grove-Florin Road to see the return of the Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11.
The Elk Grove resident of 20 years said that he was simply happy to have people thank him for his military service, and to have strangers curiously ask him questions about his naval experience. He worked in submarines for eight years during the 1980s, and he said that his claustrophobia didn’t stop him.
“You work so hard, you didn’t stop to think about it,” Yeager recalled.
He was pleased to see the parade again after a three-year absence.
“It’s finally nice to see everything come back; we missed it,” Yeager said. “It’s so much nicer and just to hear people say, ‘thank you.’”
The parade returned to the streets of Old Town Elk Grove for the first time since 2019. Concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic prompted organizers to cancel the event in the past two years.
“We’re back and we’re back with pride,” Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) Director Jim Luttrell told the crowd.
During the parade’s absences, Elk Grove’s American Legion Post 233 organized motorcades and visited senior homes across the city during the holiday. They later revived the Elk Grove Veterans Day Parade this year, which had more than 60 entries.
“Not bad, considering this is our first year back,” organizer and Post 233 member Ana Thorne said.
She also introduced a new custom for the parade, which began following a moment of silence at 11:11 a.m., or the eleventh minute of the holiday’s eleventh hour.
“I’m excited to see them all here, hopefully you’ll feel some of that energy,” Thorne said.
She spoke to the Citizen at the parade’s starting place in the parking lot of the CSD headquarters. Behind her was a large crowd of parade participants mingling before the opening ceremony. Elderly veterans held impromptu reunions, half a dozen local high school marching bands rehearsed, and Girl and Boy Scouts gathered with their troops and anxiously awaited the parade.
Pleasant Grove High School’s marching band would go on to win first place in the band category while Fortune School’s Drum Line, which made their parade debut, took the top spot for best marching group.
“This is great to have our return and celebrate our great patriots who sacrificed so much for our country,” Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen told the Citizen before the parade. “This is just one of those opportunities for our city to celebrate and honor them.”
John and Betty Hall, both active Elk Grove community volunteers, were this year’s grand marshals. Last month, they were honored as the 2022 Elk Grove Citizens of the Year. They organized the Walk to Remember every year for a decade at Elk Grove Regional Park after their son, U.S. Army SFC Bryan Hall died during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2009.
“It’s humbling and amazing, it’s such an honor,” Betty said about being a grand marshal. “All of a sudden, these wonderful things are happening to us.”
Alex Luna, a Vietnam veteran from Wilton, drove his black 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air in the parade. He decorated his car with a poster display of relatives’ military photographs, and he posted a large thank-you card that a child made for the Sacramento VA Medical Center in Mather.
“I was there yesterday, and they said, ‘Would you like this?’” Luna said. “I said, ‘Yeah, it’s really fitting for the parade.’”
Elk Grove High School’s Blue & Gold Regiment performed, “Shrewbury Fair,” a marching band song made famous by The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines, before the opening ceremony began. The musicians also accompanied veteran and longtime community volunteer Mark Jansson when he sang the national anthem as well as the rarely performed final verse of Francis Scott Key’s poem, “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
A few Elk Grove Veterans Day traditions returned such as Baldwin Wong’s performance of “Taps” on his bugle, and the announcement of local veterans’ names.
Sergio Robles wore an Army shirt while he watched the ceremony from the parking lot. He is an active-duty specialist in the California National Guard as well as an Elk Grove planning commissioner and Elk Grove City Council candidate.
“We’re here for all of the veterans and all those who paid so that others could serve, so we can live freely,” he said. “This is awesome, it just shows how great we are as a community and how great we are as a city.”
Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume served as the ceremony’s emcee. Near the event of gathering, he mentioned the children in the parking lot.
“As the (local veterans’) names were read, there were kids back here playing and making a little bit of ruckus, and I was going to ask them to shush down a little bit,” Hume said. “And then I realized that they are the reason we suit up and sacrifice, and so let them play.”
