Local visitors bureau, Visit Elk Grove, on July 23 announced the resignation of its executive director, John Joseph “J.T.” Thompson, amidst a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him in May.
His last day of employment will be Aug. 15, according to a press statement issued by the nonprofit.
Visit Elk Grove, which is publicly known by its marketing name, Explore Elk Grove, is dedicated to generating visitor economic impact, and pursuing its mission to “increase overnight stays in the city through destination development and brand management.” This nonprofit is funded through hotel taxes collected in Elk Grove.
The current lawsuit against Thompson was filed in Sacramento Superior Court on May 6, and also names Rachael Brown, chair of Visit Elk Grove’s board of directors and an employee of the city of Elk Grove, as a defendant.
Filing the suit was Kristin Berkery, a Sacramento-based marketing consulting firm owner and operator, who was hired to work on a business development project with the city.
Thompson hired her last August, six months after he became Visit Elk Grove’s executive director. She alleged that Thompson sexually harassed her during that time.
It is noted in the lawsuit that Berkery was fired from her job a day after she reported Thompson’s alleged actions to the city.
Those allegations include a claim that Thompson sent Berkery text messages containing “romantic overtures,” and that Berkery denied his advances. He then allegedly promised Berkery more business, and was refused again.
The lawsuit states that Thompson frequently contacted Berkery via text messages and phone calls, and also met with her in person.
It is mentioned in the suit that Berkery was perplexed why Thompson “was calling or texting her as often as he did.” She claimed that he would also leave voice mail messages for her on her cellphone.
Included in one such message are Thompson’s words: “Have you ever wondered why our paths have crossed? I have a lot lately!…To me, there are just way too many coincidences that have pulled us together…”
According to the lawsuit, Berkery met with Brown at Elk Grove City Hall on Jan. 3, and complained about a “complete breakdown in communication” with Thompson, and told her about his alleged sexual harassment.
Thompson terminated Berkery by email the following day, claiming mistrust in his client – Berkery – and that he had learned that she inquired about the status of Visit Elk Grove’s line of credit.
It is mentioned in the lawsuit that an investigation was launched a week after Berkery contacted Brown.
A month later, Berkery was informed by Brown that the investigation had concluded and that both parties should move on.
According to the lawsuit, Berkery believes that this response was made to avoid bad publicity for Visit Elk Grove.
Asked to comment on Thompson’s resignation, Brown declined, and told the Citizen that the issue was “a personnel matter.”
