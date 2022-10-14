The memorial project that honors the Elk Grove region’s veterans took a step forward last week.
Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) parks staff began installing bricks that are engraved with the names of veterans at the Elk Grove Regional Veterans Memorial.
This developing project is currently a star-shaped brick base around a flagpole that is behind a soccer field at the northwestern side of Elk Grove Regional Park. Plans are to build a wall that displays memorial plaques and tiles. Organizers from the Cosumnes Legacy Foundation are currently fundraising for that project phase that they hope will begin construction next year. Much of the funding is coming from sales of memorial bricks or tiles.
“Hopefully we’ll get more donations,” said Paul Mewton, the CSD’s chief of planning, design, and construction. “It’s been a long process; it’s nice to finally see it get to this point.
Project leader Oscar O’con, a local U.S. Army and Marine veteran who served in South Vietnam and at El Salvador’s U.S. Embassy, was the first person to have his brick installed on Oct. 3. Twenty-two engraved bricks for other veterans were also placed at the memorial that day, the CSD parks staff said. Several dozen spaces remain for more bricks.
O’con has worked on the veterans memorial project for the past 14 years. His family joined him when he had his brick installed.
“It’s very emotional,” he said about reaching a milestone with the project. “It’s taken all this time.”
O’con noted that the memorial is one of the few that’s dedicated to both living and deceased veterans.
Elk Grove City Council Member Kevin Spease will also have his engraved brick at the memorial. He is a California Army National Guard and U.S. Air Force veteran who has 14 years of service.
“I’m honored to have an engraved brick in the memorial, but I’m also very thankful that the project, led by Oscar O’con, provides veterans of Elk Grove with a place to be memorialized for their contributions to the protection of our country, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights,” Spease told the Citizen. “This memorial will be a place for all to reflect on those who have given service and, in some instances, their lives to keep our country free.”
O’con mentioned there are plans to install benches at the memorial, including a tribute to Elk Grove High School graduates who served in the Vietnam War and did not return home.
Engraved bricks and tiles for the Elk Grove Regional Veterans Memorial can be purchased from the Cosumnes Legacy Foundation at www.CosumnesLegacyFoundation.org. For more information, email CosumnesLegacyFoundation@YourCSD.com
