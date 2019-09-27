Ken Miller (far right) of the Elk Grove Historical Society presents an award to leaders from the Elk Grove Unified School District during the annual Pinkerton Picnic at the Park, Sept. 22. The district is celebrating their 60th anniversary this year. Receiving the award are (from left) District Superintendent Christopher Hoffman, Board President Chet Madison, and Trustee Carmine Forcina. This gathering, named after local historian and Citizen columnist Elizabeth Pinkerton, celebrates Elk Grove History Week at Elk Grove Regional Park.