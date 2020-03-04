The Elk Grove Unified School District has a response plan in the event that students or school staff members are infected with the respiratory disease, novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
There have not been confirmed coronavirus cases within the school district, as of press time.
“We’re not at an outbreak situation right now,” district spokesperson Xanthi Pinkerton said at a Feb. 27 press conference at the Trigg Education Center.
To date, there are three cases reported in Sacramento County, according to the county’s health services department. California has 40 confirmed cases as of March 1, according to state health officials. Nearly 90,000 coronavirus cases were reported worldwide, the majority of them are in China.
During her press conference, Pinkerton detailed the district’s general response plans for infectious disease situations. She said that her district previously responded to cases such as measles, scarlet fever, and the norovirus.
“We follow this same pattern in prevention measures and preparation,” Pinkerton said.
She said that her district’s staff is now using a Flu Incident Management Plan that has staff members review sick students or employees on a case by case basis.
Pinkerton also stressed the importance of preventing disease infections by handwashing and covering coughs as well as visiting a healthcare provider if a student has flulike symptoms. A link to coronavirus information from Sacramento County public health officials were also added to each school’s website.
“Preparedness and prevention are key,” Pinkerton said.
If there are concerns over a sick student’s symptoms then that student’s school nurse will work with the district’s health services coordinator on what should be done, she said.
Maintenance staff members will also clean up rooms at schools where cases of flulike symptoms are reported. Sick students who must stay home are welcome to work with their teachers in requesting homework packets, Pinkerton said.
The school district spokesperson said that the district will changes its response plan if there is a coronavirus outbreak or a situation where more than 10% of a school’s population is infected. She said that the district could consider potential school closures.
“Closures of schools are very difficult decisions for us to make,” Pinkerton said.
For information on the COVID-19 situation in Sacramento County, visit the county health services department’s website, https://dhs.saccounty.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.