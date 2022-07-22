The Elk Grove Unified School District last week opened an elementary school that’s named in honor of the Elk Grove region’s earliest residents.
Miwok Village Elementary School, a $47 million construction project, opened its doors at Lousada Drive in Elk Grove’s developing Laguna Ridge area. The rest of the school district’s year-round elementary schools also started their 2022-23 school year that week.
Members of the local Wilton Rancheria, which is a federally recognized Miwok tribe, celebrated Miwok Village Elementary’s July 12 campus opening by performing traditional dances and blessing the event. Tribal members also contributed to the campus design, which includes a mural of a village in the school office.
“I want to say from the bottom of my heart this is one of the best projects that we were able to be a part of, (and) with a community that actually cared about what we had to say,” Wilton Rancheria Chair Jesus Tarango told a large crowd of students, parents, and teachers at the school’s multipurpose room.
Dr. Crystal Martinez-Alire, who is Elk Grove Unified’s board president and is also an enrolled member of the Miwok tribe, spoke at the ceremony about her pride in being Miwok. She noted her mentors in the district’s American Indian program who guided her when she was a student.
“From my heart, I have to say this is so meaningful to be a part of this, it’s been a long time coming,” Martinez-Alire said.
Her school district planned to name the school, “Miwok Village” in the mid-2000s when the Laguna Ridge development was being slated for southeastern Elk Grove.
More than 650 students are enrolled at Miwok Village Elementary, the school’s principal, Dr. Jodi Boyle told the Citizen. The teachers started moving into their classrooms on July 11, which was just a few days before classes started. Boyle said that students and parents were invited to the campus on July 12 to get an early look at their new school.
“Today, they’re just having the opportunity to walk around and see the site,” she said.
Boyle said there are plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 15 when students who are on the school’s A Track class schedule can attend the event.
The new school is serving students in a large portion of the Laguna Ridge and Sterling Meadows neighborhoods. Miwok Village Elementary’s attendance boundary is Whitelock Parkway to the north, Highway 99 to the east, Kammerer Road to the south, and Bruceville Road to the west. District officials believe this campus will relieve crowding at nearby Zehnder Ranch Elementary, which was projected to have nearly 1,050 students in the new school year.
Miwok Village Elementary is the first school to be designed under the district’s new standards for learning environments. New features include outdoor learning areas where students can sit on rocks placed around a turf-covered spot, outdoor sinks where students can wash after an art project, and large hallway-like spaces in the middle of classroom buildings where students can learn.
Rob Pierce, Elk Grove Unified’s facilities and business services superintendent, gave the Citizen a tour of the 10-acre campus. He explained that the district’s campus design standards were based on feedback from teachers, parents, administrators, and other community members. The school board adopted the standards in 2019.
“It was an exercise of what we’ve always done in our schools versus what teachers and educators felt how we could better build a facility that meets the needs of tomorrow,” Pierce said.
During the tour, he pointed at the design theme of oak trees at the campus where several native oaks remain.
A few parts of the campus, such as the kindergarten play area, remained under construction. Christine Boynton, whose grandson is a fifth grader at the school, said that the scene reminded her of Zehnder Ranch Elementary’s opening.
“When they first opened, they still had a lot of stuff they were building up,” she said.
Overall, Boynton found the new Miwok Village campus to be easy to “navigate around.”
Justin and Anna Yu had their son, Lucas meet his new teacher outside their classroom that afternoon. The family moved from the Bay Area city of San Bruno, or as Anna put it, they “came from a foggy city to an extremely hot city.”
They were impressed by what they saw at their son’s new school.
“So far, so good, it’s obviously still being put together,” Justin said about the school. “I guess they put it together in just the nick of time.”
Earlier that day, the opening ceremony was cut short when an audience member suffered a medical emergency and had to be treated by paramedics. She was later moved out of the cleared multipurpose room in a wheelchair.
