Elk Grove Unified School District officials announced this early afternoon they are closing all of their campuses, after a student's family members tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This closure that also includes all student activities will last from March 7-13.
District officials said that no students and staff members have confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections, as of press time.
Elk Grove Unified is one of Northern California's largest school districts. They serve more than 62,000 students in 67 schools in a 320-square mile area that stretches from Florin to the north, Wilton to the south, Rancho Murieta to the east, and Elk Grove's Laguna West area to the west.
District Superintendent Christopher Hoffman said that the Sacramento County public health staff confirmed last night that a "EGUSD family" was placed on quarantine after its members tested positive for the respiratory illness. The district did not identify the school where the family's child is enrolled.
"We understand there are many concerns around COVID-19 and want to ensure families that we are working closely with (Sacramento County public health) for updates and guidance," Hoffman said in a March 7 press statement.
Students and their families are advised to visit the Sacramento County Public Health Office's website, https://dhs.saccounty.net, for more information on COVID-19.
The Spring Break vacation for the district's traditional scheduled schools will be moved to March 9-13. Hoffman said that the district will provide an update on March 12 on whether the school closures will be extended.
