The Elk Grove Unified School District (EGUSD) on April 1 started lending Chromebook laptop computers to students who lack computer or internet access at home.
Their classes will resume online in mid-April, while the district’s 67 campuses remain closed during the coronavirus situation. Students will stay home and receive an online education from their teachers.
“Remember, we ask families to only check out EGUSD Chromebooks if you really need one and that the Chromebooks will require internet connectivity to work,” the district staff said in a March 31 announcement.
The school district announced that five internet service providers are offering discounted internet connections to qualifying families in order for the students’ Chromebooks to operate.
Elk Grove Unified’s Chromebooks are being distributed in a “drive-thru” style fashion at the district’s high school parking lots. Distribution is being scheduled by grade level and the alphabetical order of student surnames. This process will last until April 9.
Plans are to begin online classes on April 16 for middle and high school students, and on April 20 for elementary school students. All schools, regardless of the academic calendars, will end their 2019-20 school year on May 29.
Along with Chromebooks, students can also use other computers such as PCs, Macs, or Apple iPads to access their classes on the EGUSD Distance Learning platform.
The school district’s communications staff on March 31 released more details of what an online class will look like. They said that teachers will have office hours and “check-in times” to see how students are doing. Educators will also recommend “length of study” periods for each academic subject they will teach.
Students will also be advised to perform at least 30 minutes of physical activity every day at home, the district staff said.
Where students can check out Chromebooks
Students in the Elk Grove Unified School District who lack home internet access can borrow Chromebooks for their online classes. The district will lend these network computers from April 1-9 at select high schools. Chromebooks were lent to high school students on April 1-2, after press time. The computers will be distributed in a drive-thru style service. Pickup times will be scheduled by grade levels and the alphabetical order of students’ surnames.
What parents need to bring: one or more students who need the Chromebooks (one computer will be issued per student), and a student ID card for each student. Parents who lack student ID cards can provide their child’s student ID number and the name of the student’s teachers.
Where Chromebooks can be borrowed: Cosumnes Oaks High School (8350 Lotz Parkway, Elk Grove), Elk Grove High School (9800 Elk Grove-Florin Road), Florin High School (7956 Cottonwood Lane, Sacramento), Franklin High School (6400 Whitelock Parkway, Elk Grove), Laguna Creek High School (9050 Vicino Drive, Elk Grove), Monterey Trail High School (8661 Power Inn Road, Elk Grove), Pleasant Grove High School (9531 Bond Road, Elk Grove), Sheldon High School (8333 Kingsbridge Drive, Sacramento), Valley High School (6300 Ehrhardt Ave., Sacramento).
Lending times for middle school students: April 3 - grades 7-8, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. (names A-L), 1:30-6 p.m. (names M-Z)
Lending times for elementary school students: April 7 - grades 5-6, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. (names A-L), 1:30-6 p.m. (names M-Z). April 8 - grades 3-4, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. (names A-L), 1:30-6 p.m. (names M-Z). April 9 - grades 1-2, 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. (names A-L), 1:30-6 p.m. (names M-Z).
How to connect to online courses: the Elk Grove school district announced that discounted internet connections will be offered to qualified families from these providers - Internet Essentials by Comcast, Access from AT&T, Consolidated Communications, T-Mobile, Verizon.
