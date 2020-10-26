Elk Grove Unified School District officials on Oct. 26 announced a plan to return students to in-person instruction as soon as Nov. 17.
Their district’s 67 campuses have been closed since early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and more than 64,000 students are now staying home to take online classes or other forms of distance learning.
If the new plan goes forward, then students in specific grades will be gradually allowed to return to their schools for in-person instruction.
Under this “concurrent” model, students would be at school for appointed times and days of the week, in order for schools to meet health and safety guidelines. Students would also continue their education via distance learning.
“Ideally, we want all students to come back to school for unrestricted access to the fully array of academic programs, student services, school events, and extracurricular and concurricular activities, and I am confident that we will get there as our community continues to work together to stop the spread of COVID-19 with or without a vaccine,” EGUSD Superintendent Christopher Hoffman said in a press statement.
Elk Grove Unified’s new opening plan depends on Sacramento County reaching the orange-tier status by Nov. 3. The county is currently in the red-tier, and its rate of daily new COVID-19 cases must drop to 1-3.9 per 100,000 residents in order to reach the orange-tier. Another requirement is for the county to have a seven-day average of 2-4.9%.
If Sacramento County achieves the orange-tier then the Elk Grove school district’s schools will spend two weeks preparing to reopen for in-person instruction.
Students in grades preK-3 and the special education students of Jesse Baker School could return to their campuses on Nov. 17. Students in grades 4-6 would later return on Dec. 8, followed by middle and high school students on Jan. 7.
The Folsom Cordova Unified School District has a similar reopening plan for this fall and early winter.
Elk Grove school district officials said that if Sacramento County does not reach the orange-tier status by Nov. 3 then all students will continue to undergo distance learning and the district will postpone its campus reopening plan to the first week of January when the school year’s second term begins.
Hoffman said that the proposed concurrent model will give schools the flexibility to return to full distance learning if the health conditions change.
The Elk Grove school board will review a staff presentation of the concurrent education model during their special meeting that begins online at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28. This meeting can be accessed via the Zoom application on the district’s website, www.EGUSD.net.
Elk Grove School Board President Beth Albiani told the Citizen that she looks forward to the Oct. 28 presentation.
"I appreciate the collaboration that has resulted in a plan to get our students back on campus," she said. "I am hopeful the county will turn orange so we can start out youngest students in mid-November."
