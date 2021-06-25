Teachers in the Elk Grove Unified School District started the 2020-21 school year by only teaching online classes to students who stayed home during the COVID-19 pandemic. This spring, they switched to a new learning model that had them teach a few hours a day by leading in-person classes while simultaneously teaching students who were online.
The new school year begins next month and the district’s teachers will return to teaching in-person classes during full school days.
Amy Rasin, a social science teacher at Cosumnes Oaks High School, reflected on how many of her fellow teachers often questioned if they were teaching correctly and engaging students during an “odd” school year.
Her new honor as a 2020-21 Teacher of the Year did not impact her until the summer began.
“It finally sunk in after the school year ended and I had time to think about myself and not a million other things,” Rasin said.
The Elk Grove school district on June 15 announced their Employees of the Year. Tammy Null, a sixth grade teacher at Florence Markofer Elementary School, is also Teacher of the Year.
On June 18, the Citizen interviewed Null and Rasin about what inspired them to become educators and how they describe their philosophies of education.
Tammy Null, sixth grade teacher at Florence Markofer Elementary School
Null took a break from leading “Camp Markofer,” a summer school program at Markofer Elementary that invited more than 260 students to its campus and engage in fun, hands-on learning. She mentioned they performed an egg drop by wrapping “egg-stronauts” and then dropping them off a roof. Of the 92 eggs dropped, only 10 failed to survive “the mission,” as Null put it.
The teacher recalled that she was informed that she was a Teacher of the Year when she expected to request funding for a “Lego Engineering” activity for her school.
“It was awesome,” she said during a Zoom call from her car. “I’ve been teaching 21 years; I love what I’m doing. I cried.”
Null has taught in Elk Grove Unified for 15 years and she arrived at Markofer in 2017 where she also works as a teacher-in-charge and a media teacher. She was the first in her family to gain a college education, and she holds a master’s degree in education from California State University, Sacramento.
Null was drawn into teaching when Phyllis Chavez, her ceramics teacher at Benicia High School, hired her to tutor her grandchildren in reading and mathematics.
“I was hoping to do something with children, but I didn’t know,” she recalled. “Her grandson was having trouble reading and so I was reading with him, and he said, ‘Oh, read with me every day!’”
Null said that her philosophy of education is to create relationships with students that will inspire them to learn.
“I want them to know it’s okay to make mistakes,” she said. “It’s about what we do with those mistakes that make us who we are in life.”
Long before the COVID pandemic caused the Elk Grove school district to switch all of their students to online classes or other forms of distance learning, Null already had her students use tablet computers in her class. She used grants and fundraisers to purchase the devices.
“I’ve been paperless in my room for nine years,” Null said.
She noted that she helped her fellow teachers when they made the technological switch to online classes after their campus closed last year.
“Helping other teachers was fun,” Null said. “The toughest part was that I love building relationships with students and that was more difficult with Zoom.”
When she described her teaching style, she said that she is not a “stand in front of the room and lecture kind of teacher.”
Instead, she works to find answers with her students in a “let’s figure this out approach.” She said that was her practice since she started teaching.
“It’s more meaningful for students to figure out answers on their own,” Null said. “I like seeing those a-ha moments from these kids, and the more a-ha moments I get, the more it fills up your soul.”
Amy Rasin, social science teacher at Cosumnes Oaks High School
Rasin worked as a financial advisor for several years and she considered teaching philosophy at community colleges. She changed her mind after she worked as a substitute teacher at middle schools.
“I can’t believe that people pay me to do this job, it’s amazing,” Rasin reflected on her decision to become a teacher.
She recalled her troubles when she attended a crowded high school in Nevada City.
“I didn’t feel seen, I didn’t have adult mentors or people who really connected to me,” Rasin said.
She then explained her role as an educator.
“For me, I think just becoming an adult in children’s lives helps them feel seen and heard, and valued,” Rasin said. “That’s the number one thing I put in all of my roles on campus, whether it be coaching or teaching, that’s at the forefront of what I do.”
The teacher holds a master’s degree in liberal arts with a concentration on comparative literature from California State University, Sacramento. She has taught at Cosumnes Oaks High for more than 10 years and she serves as that school’s social science chair. During her Citizen interview, Null mentioned that her son honored Rasin as his favorite teacher when he earned the school’s prestigious Alpha Award during his graduation.
Rasin emphasized that she teaches critical thinking skills to students in her economics and world history classes.
“For me in the 90s, history (class) was about remembering every date and every person’s name, and you need to know how to spell it,” she said. “I always tell my students that no one will ever interview you and say, ‘What year was Napoleon Bonaparte born?’…In an interview, someone can give you a scenario question and you really have to be a critical thinker about how you would navigate that situation or scenario.”
Rasin mentioned that current events prompted her students to become interested in how governments and social structures operate.
“Regardless of what the event events are saying, the number one thing we’re trying to do is create critical thinkers,” she said.
Rasin said she did not know if there was one “magical moment” that inspired her to become a teacher.
“Every year, something happens that reinvigorates that excitement for me and that’s always been there,” she said.
Despite that her campus was closed during most of the 2020-21 school, her yearbook class was still able to produce a 300-page book that contained many photographs submitted by students.
“I think that the attitude and approach to it had to be positive and flexible because that’s what our kids needed,” Rasin said. “That’s what I showed up to work with.”
She said that she is a proponent of the “Whole Child Learning” approach that focuses on how each student has different interest and can succeed in an accommodating environment.
“Students respond to the environment that they’re in and if the environment makes them feel safe and welcome, and treated equitably - they are more likely to succeed, and thrive and feel confident in what they’re doing,” Rasin said.
