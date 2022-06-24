The Fourth of July means an opportunity to make family memories. It’s typically the one day each year you gather with family and neighbors, cook hot dogs on the grill, eat loads of potato salad, drink your favorite beverages, and play games up until it’s dark. Then fireworks begin to light the skies.
The city of Elk Grove will host the 26th annual celebration of our nation’s birth on July 4 at Elk Grove Regional Park, called the Salute to the Red, White and Blue. Events for the entire family will get underway at 5 p.m. between the Pavilion and Rotary Grove in the park.
This year, the “Let Freedom Ride” bicycle parade will return to the festival after it was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The city will have a special booth set up with all kinds of free decorations for families to bring their bikes, strollers, wagons, scooters, and anything else on wheels over to and deck it out in red, white and blue, then join the Elk Grove police as they ride around the park in a hometown bike parade,” city event organizer Jodie Moreno said. “Supplies are free to anyone participating.”
The parade will get underway at 6 p.m.
Plus, the city will offer more fun things for families to do in the park that evening.
“In an effort to provide more activities in the daylight hours, the city is creating an area on site with large yard games including corn hole, ring toss, giant connect-4, giant Jenga, giant dice games and many more games for families and kids of all ages to enjoy,” she said.
Families are encouraged to picnic for free in the park on July 4. Gates will open at 7 a.m. and admission is $10 per vehicle. Use of the picnic areas are on a first-come, first-served basis.
“People can come in and leave their belongings and come back later, but after 3 p.m. there will not be any more out-and-ins allowed,” Moreno said. “If they leave after three, they’ll have to pay the $10 admission again when they return.”
If you don’t want to bring your own food, Moreno says there will be plenty of excellent food offerings available for sale during the event.
“We have great food/drink vendors slated for the evening that will offer a variety of food,” she said. “Vendors include Deluxe Foods, Kona Ice, Bubble Cone, Mr. Pop’s (kettle corn), Sloppy 2nds BBQ, Little Rich (shaved ice), Snowbear Ice Cream, Hefy Gyros, Namaste Foods, Wing Mahal and Kel-Mor Kreations Lemonade stand.”
For those who want to browse around Elk Grove Regional Park, there will be plenty of on-site vendors selling their wares.
“We will have a handful of vendors for guests to visit and shop with, including light-up toys, face painting (for a cost), temporary tattoos, ceramics, soaps and much more,” Moreno said.
The opening ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. with Tressa Dahlberg singing the national anthem. Entertainment on the Elk Grove Auto Mall Stage starts at 7:30 p.m. with the band, Apple Z.
The fireworks spectacular, sponsored by Sky River Casino, is scheduled to blast off at 9:40 p.m. The display will be shot off from the softball outfields at Kloss Field on the park’s south end. The fireworks will be set to the soundtrack broadcast simultaneously on 93.7 FM, “The River.”
Area motorists should be aware there will be several adjoining road closures during the “Salute to the Red, White and Blue.”
Southbound lanes of both East Stockton Boulevard and Elk Grove-Florin Road at Elk Grove Boulevard will be shut down between 8:30-11:30 p.m. Southbound East Stockton Boulevard at Valley Oak Drive and northbound East Stockton Boulevard at Elk Grove-Florin Road will be closed between 5-11:30 p.m.
On the west side of Highway 99, West Stockton Boulevard will be closed between Laguna Grove Drive and Kyler Road between 4-10 p.m. in both directions.
To help those wanting to attend the event in person, SacRT will offer free bus service to the “Salute to the Red, White and Blue” starting at 4:30 p.m. There will be two different shuttle routes through Elk Grove offering service to the park every 15 minutes through 8 p.m.
Service leaving the park will begin at the end of the fireworks show and run through 11 p.m. Pick-up and drop-off inside the park will be in front of the Pavilion.
