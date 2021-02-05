A 43-year-old Elk Grove resident was arrested by Davis police detectives on Feb. 2 for allegedly stealing catalytic converters in the Sacramento region and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Dao Xiong along with suspect Shaneel Lal, 37, of Sacramento were booked into the Yolo County Jail on 61 counts of grand theft.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Hannah Gray told the Citizen that Xiong was arrested near the corner of Golden Sage and Sheldon North drives in Elk Grove. She said that he was not connected to catalytic converter thefts in Elk Grove at this time.
The Davis police identified Xiong and Lal as suspects during a five-month investigation of a series of catalytic converter thefts in Yolo and Sacramento County counties as well as Napa.
In their press statement, the Davis police said that the suspects continued to steal catalytic converters after they were released from custody, which violated their temporary release conditions. Both suspects are now being held on a $250,000 bail.
Catalytic converters are targeted by thieves since those auto parts carry valuable metals that can be recycled and then sold at a profit, the Davis police stated.
The Elk Grove Police Department was among 12 law enforcement agencies that were involved in the joint investigation of Xiong and Lal.
