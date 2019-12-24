The Elk Grove Unified School District’s board on Dec. 17 started a process that could change the way that trustees are elected, starting in the 2022 election.
They voted 6-0 to begin considering the “by-trustee area” election system. Trustee Tony Perez was absent from the meeting.
“The work you’re going to do is going to have an impact for years and years to come,” District Superintendent Christopher Hoffman told the board.
Since the school district’s formation in 1959, trustees have been elected via a “hybrid” system where each trustee represents a small area but is still elected by voters across the 320-square-mile school district.
Under the “by-trustee area” system, voters only choose among candidates running in their local trustee area. This system is similar to the “by-district” election system adopted by the Elk Grove City Council and the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board this year.
Advocates believe that a by-district system would enable more candidates of diverse backgrounds to run for office since the campaign costs would be reduced.
A few Elk Grove school trustees shared the same concerns with City Council members and CSD directors over potential lawsuits for allegedly violating the California Voting Rights Act. That act is intended to prevent racially polarized voting in elections.
The city of Elk Grove received warnings from Kevin Shenkman, a Malibu-based attorney, who wrote they could face a lawsuit if they did not change their Council elections to “by-district.” He alleged that the Council’s previous “from-district” system disenfranchised Latino voters since the Council lacks Latino members despite that Elk Grove has a large Latino population.
City Council members voted 3-1 to adopt the “by-district” system this October.
The current Elk Grove school board, like its school district’s student population, is racially and ethnically diverse. There are two whites, two Latinos, one Asian, one African American, and one Native American on the board.
Elk Grove school trustees earlier discussed the by-trustee area election option in 2015. Trustee Carmine Forcina told his colleagues about the challenges of effectively reaching voters across a large, growing school district.
“Those of us who actually had to campaign know firsthand the financial and time considerations that must be made when one seeks a seat on this board of education,” he told the board on Oct. 6, 2015.
The majority of the board opted to keep their hybrid election system that night.
Forcina declined to comment during the board’s recent meeting when they addressed election reform.
Michael Smith of the Lozano Smith law firm on Dec. 17 warned the school board that no public agency to date has defeated legal challenges over the California Voting Rights Act.
“That makes you legally vulnerable to a potential demand and potentially paying out $30,000 in attorney’s fees,” Smith told the board if they kept their current election system.
He said that the move to by-trustee area elections could make a “safe harbor” for the school district, which would prevent lawsuits.
Following the Dec. 17 vote, the school district will hold at least five public hearings in 2021 when the board starts to redraw their trustee area boundaries.
Population data from the 2020 census is expected to be released by the spring of 2021. Future trustee areas could be impacted by this new information since areas of the school district such as Elk Grove’s Laguna Ridge area significantly grew in population.
Smith noted that school districts have a long process of reforming their election systems since their changes must be approved by county and state education officials.
The timeline’s goal of starting the new election system in 2022 would also allow current trustees to serve out their four-year terms.
During the hearing, several trustees stressed they will still serve all students and their families, regardless of which trustee area they live in.
Trustee Nancy Chaires Espinoza said that while the by-trustee area system would benefit her as an election candidate, the board should still focus on how it serves all students.
“I find that fantastic, I would love to spend less time asking people for money and more time talking to voters and dialoguing with the students and families we serve” she said about the proposed election system. “(But) what about governing? What about the actual service to our students and families?”
Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen said that she regularly receives calls from parents across the school district on a wide variety of issues.
“We’re here to represent the interests of not only all children, but those who are underrepresented – those cross (trustee area) boundaries,” Trustee Bobbie Singh-Allen said. “This is still a unified district, and I hope this is the message for future boards.”
Albiani appointed as board president for 2020
The Elk Grove school board on Dec. 17 also appointed Trustee Beth Albiani to be their board president for next year. They also chose Trustee Dr. Crystal Martinez-Alire to be vice president.
As part of their motion, the board changed the position of “clerk” to “vice president.”
Singh-Allen announced her nomination of Albiani who previously served as the board’s clerk for the past two years.
“I think that she will do an amazing job,” she said.
Albiani was elected without opposition to the school board’s Trustee Area 5 seat in 2014 when she succeeded longtime trustee, Priscilla Cox. She was re-elected to the board last year.
