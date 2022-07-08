The Elk Grove Unified School District board on June 28 approved their district’s tentative budget plan to spend more than $881.1 million in the 2022-23 school year that started this month.
This plan was described by the district’s Chief Financial Officer Shannon Hayes as a “placeholder budget” since it was drafted before Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state legislature approved their new state budget that includes funding for K-12 school districts. Such districts are required by state law to approve their upcoming fiscal year’s budget plan by June 30.
Elk Grove Unified’s staff based their new balanced budget plan on the K-12 education spending proposals in the governor’s May Revise budget. The school board earlier reviewed this plan at their June 14 meeting.
“Although this is a placeholder budget, it’s still a budget nonetheless,” Hayes said on June 28. “I’m very happy with the way the budget has turned out; it’s nice to be able to add money instead of pulling money back out.”
The school board voted 6-0 to approve this budget. Trustee Tony Perez was absent from the meeting.
Newsom signed the new state budget plan two days after the Elk Grove school board’s vote. This state budget includes an increase of $37.2 billion in Prop 98 funding for K-12 school districts, and a $7.9 billion Learning Recovery Emergency Fund that gives districts five years to spend on new programs that support students from low-income families.
The Elk Grove Unified staff will return to the board with a revised 2022-23 budget plan that includes information from the new state budget. Trustees will review this 45-day revise plan for approval on either July 19 or Aug. 9. The final budget plan will support education services for more than 63,000 students enrolled at 68 schools, including the new Miwok Village Elementary School in Elk Grove.
Early in June, the district’s business services and facilities superintendent Rob Pierce hinted to the board they will see dramatic changes in the revised budget plan.
“This 45-day revise will be unlike any in my 22 years (of work), he said.
Under Elk Grove Unified’s tentative budget plan that was submitted to the state, the district staff projected revenues of $862 million, including $637 million in state Local Control Funding Formula funds. Their general fund’s $881 million expenditure plan includes $359 million on teachers’ salaries and $260 million on employee benefits. This leads to a $19 million budget deficit and $1.9 million in interfund transfers that would be covered by the budget’s beginning fund balance of $147.9 million. Overall, the ending fund balance would be $126 million.
At the district’s June 14 meeting, Elk Grove Unified’s superintendent, Christopher Hoffman stressed that the budget plan works to retain employees despite that the district experienced a decline in student enrollment over the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The district reportedly experienced drops in enrollment by 412 students in the 2020-21 school year, and then by 893 students in the following year.
“We’re keeping the status quo in place with regards to staffing, even though we had reductions in the number of kids,” Hoffman told the board on June 14. “We’re trying to make sure we have the level of service that our families have come to expect.”
During that meeting, Perez and Trustee Carmine Forcina questioned the district staff about the lack of in-depth board discussion on budget priorities for the 2022-23 school year.
“Each of our concerns needs to be addressed before we approve a final budget, and if that doesn’t happen then the vote should be no from all seven of us,” Forcina said about the school board.
Hoffman noted that the district was already deficit spending in their budget plan that was presented to the board on June 14. He said that was affected by board decisions on school programs and the district’s agreements with labor organizations.
“It’s where we stand right now,” Hoffman said. “If we were to do anything than we’re doing right now, we’ll increase the deficit spending in the coming year.”
Hoffman and Pierce emphasized their district was presenting a placeholder budget since Newsom and the state legislature did not agree on their new state budget at the time.
“I jokingly said that I were a king for the day, I would require the legislature and the governor to adopt a (state) budget by May,” Pierce said.
