Elk Grove’s next police chief is a captain who has served in the city’s police force since the day it was formed 13 years ago.
City Manager Jason Behrmann announced on Aug. 13 that Capt. Tim Albright will be Elk Grove’s fourth police chief. He is succeeding Police Chief Bryan Noblett who is retiring this month. Albright will be sworn in as police chief on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
“I am deeply rooted and invested not only in this great organization, but in this amazing community my family and I have called home for 22 years,” he said in a press statement.
Albright was chosen from six candidates who were interviewed by three panels that were composed of city staff, residents, regional law enforcement agency employees, and Chief’s Advisory Board members. Behrmann then spoke with the top three candidates before he chose Albright.
“He was highly recommended following an extensive review process that included both public and professional reviewers,” the city manager said in a press statement.
During his 25 years in law enforcement, Albright earned the Silver Star for bravery, three Bronze Stars, and three Life-Saving Medals.
In 2011, he received a Life-Saving Medal after he saved an 8-year-old survivor of a Highway 99 vehicle collision that killed an adult.
Albright first served with the Placer County Sheriff’s Department before moving to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department where he was promoted to sheriff’s sergeant.
He joined Elk Grove’s city police force in 2006 after the city ended its police services contract with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Albright served in a variety of positions in the Elk Grove police including patrol sergeant, watch commander, detective sergeant, and Investigations Division commander.
The Citizen last interviewed him in April when he was involved in the Elk Grove police’s new “intelligence-led policing” system where officers share information on crime trends and brainstorm ideas on how to address those problems in a particular neighborhood or shopping center.
“(It’s) about getting in, identifying an issue, really applying overwhelming resources, and bringing it to a successful and quick resolution,” Albright told the Citizen.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management from Union Institute and University, and a master’s degree in negotiation and conflict management from California State University, Dominguez Hills.
Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly said that Albright grew up in a “non-traditional household,” similar to students who worked with Ly at juvenile hall. The mayor is a counselor for foster and juvenile youths.
“I believe his understanding and compassion for disadvantaged kids and families, combined with his law enforcement knowledge, skills, and abilities, will provide him with a solid base for leading the police department,” Ly said in a press statement.
