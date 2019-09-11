Tim Albright became Elk Grove’s fourth police chief on Sept. 3 when his predecessor, Bryan Noblett swore him into his new rank during a ceremony at Creekside Christian Church.
A few hundred people watched Albright’s family pin his new badge and pins on his uniform on stage at their church.
“I’m just humbled to have the opportunity to stand here and view so many people that have supported me along this journey,” he told the crowd.
The new police chief thanked several law enforcement leaders in the audience for inspiring or mentoring him. He praised Elk Grove’s original police chief Robert Simmons, former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinness, and Noblett who retired as Elk Grove police chief last month.
“I’m going to lead from the heart,” Albright, an Elk Grove resident of more than 20 years, said. “I’m going to lead with professionalism, I’m going to lead with humility, and I’m going to lead with passion, because this is an amazing city and an amazing organization, and I’m incredibly humbled to serve as your police chief.”
After he became the police chief, Albright’s wife, Kristina presented a gift for his office. She noted that he spoke highly of his late grandfather Lloyd Albright who served as an Alameda County sheriff’s deputy. Kristina gave her husband a display that included Lloyd’s badge and sheriff’s department photographs.
“In 22 years, I’ve watched him continue to grow as a leader in our community,” the third-generation Elk Grove resident said about her husband.
Albright is a 25-year law enforcement veteran who joined the Elk Grove police soon after the city began forming its own police department 13 years ago.
The Elk Grove City Council decided to end its police services contract with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department in 2006, and Albright was among many sheriff’s department employees who soon moved to the new police force.
Albright worked his way up to the rank of captain and he earned numerous honors for his work including a Silver Star, three Bronze Stars, and three Life-Saving Medals. He earned his Silver Star for rescuing a family from a burning house during an early morning.
During the Sept. 3 swearing-in ceremony, Noblett said that he supervised Albright for 10 years in the Elk Grove police. He considers him to be a brother.
“When I met Tim, I knew right away that (he) was destined to be the chief of this police department,” Noblett said.
He described Albright as “the most morally and ethically grounded individual that I think I ever encountered.
Noblett recalled seeing “steady foot traffic” of police staff members visiting Albright in his office and asking for advice.
“In my mind, it was a no-brainer,” he said about Albright’s promotion to police chief. “He knows the inner workings of this organization, he certainly knows the city, and he cares about what happens here.”
Among the ceremony’s attendees were Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, and Gurjatinder Randhawa who serves on the city of Elk Grove’s Diversity and Inclusion Commission.
Randhawa told the Citizen that he hopes that Albright can help the police solve the 2011 murder case where an unknown suspect fatally shot elderly Sikh community members Surinder Singh and his friend Gurmej Atwal in broad daylight in Elk Grove.
“We hope that he will find the culprit,” he said.
Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann last month chose Albright to be the next police chief after he reviewed 23 applicants from across the United States. He became one of six finalists who were interviewed by three panels that included city staff members, Police Chief’s Advisory Board members, and residents appointed by the City Council.
Albright described the application process as a “gauntlet,” but he added that he learned a lot about himself and the Elk Grove police.
Behrmann spoke about why he chose Albright before the new police chief was sworn in.
“One of the things I was looking for was somebody who would best be able to follow in (Noblett’s) footsteps and be able to not only take what’s been built in the Elk Grove Police Department, but continue to make it even better,” the city manager said. “There’s always room for improvement.”
