A senior housing provider confirmed that a resident at their Elk Grove community died on March 10 after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Carlton Senior Living, which operates a community at Elk Grove Boulevard, announced the death in a company press statement. The victim reportedly passed away at an unidentified hospital last night. It was not reported how the patient came into contact with the virus.
“The resident will be greatly missed and we are all saddened by this loss,” the Concord-based provider stated. “Our hearts are with the family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”
This person is the first COVID-19 patient to die in Sacramento County. As of press time, there are 10 confirmed COVID-19 infections in that county, according to Sacramento County public health officials.
Carlton Senior Living’s staff announced they implemented a 14-day “isolation protocol” at their Elk Grove community in order to prevent the virus from spreading. They said they are also following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and they are in close contact with local health departments.
The staff advised non-residents to avoid visiting the Carlton complex if they feel sick. They also asked Carlton community members to regularly wash their hands, clean frequently-touched surfaces, and to immediately notify staff if they feel ill.
This death was announced during the week when all 67 schools within the Elk Grove Unified School District were closed after relatives of a few district students tested positive for COVID-19. On March 9, Sacramento County public health officials stated that one of the students was diagnosed with the virus. The school district plans to determine whether to extend their school closures on March 12.
