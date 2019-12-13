With a backdrop of a large rainbow and a faint second rainbow in the sky, the setting was fitting for Elk Grove’s recent event remembering the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor during the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. The attack led to America’s entry into World War II.
A small crowd of veterans and other community members joined a Dec. 7 ceremony at the city of Elk Grove’s new Veterans Grove that neighbors the District 56 site on Civic Center Drive.
This crowd was reminded of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s famous speech to Congress, in which he referred to Dec. 7, 1941 as “a date, which will live in infamy.”
On that morning, 78 years ago, Japanese naval and air forces attacked the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in the Hawaii Territory. Hawaii was not yet a state of the union.
The morning attack, which occurred in two waves in less than two hours, resulted in the deaths of 2,403 Americans, while another 1,178 were wounded.
Among the other American losses were the destruction of 188 U.S. aircraft, and damage to eight naval battleships, four of which were sunk. The USS Arizona, which was sunk with 1,177 officers and crewmen on board, remains at the bottom of the harbor.
Japan’s military strike on Pearl Harbor occurred without a declaration of war, and came as a surprise to those stationed at the naval base.
Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, stressed the importance of remembering Pearl Harbor when he spoke at the Elk Grove ceremony.
“Never forget what happened,” he said. “Although it was 78 years ago, America must stand on guard, and really honor our veterans that served, that still serve that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
“We all know the history (of Pearl Harbor), but we can’t let this new generation forget what happened.”
Cooper, who has visited the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, added that 92 percent of living Americans were not alive when the attack on Pearl Harbor occurred.
Elk Grove Police Chief Timothy Albright noted the double rainbow that emerged during the ceremony.
“(During the event), the heavy downpour came, and while you might find some concern with the fact that it’s raining on your event, what appeared was the most beautiful double rainbow that we’ve seen in a long time,” he said.
“I think that’s a sign of the beauty of this event, and that was pretty moving. It’s kind of hard to put that in words.”
Elk Grove City Council Member Steve Detrick also responded to seeing the rainbows.
“It’s like God sent a message: ‘I’m with you,’” he said.
Mayor Steve Ly and Council Member Darren Suen also represented the Elk Grove City Council at the event.
Ly recalled visiting Pearl Harbor with his family.
“We hear about it, we read about it, but it’s different when you actually go and visit the (Pearl Harbor National Memorial), or to see the Arizona at the bottom of the harbor,” he said. “It becomes real.
“It’s been 78 years since the attack, but I think today’s special in that all Americans will remember those who served, and to understand and appreciate that freedom comes at a cost, and today is one of those special days.”
Suen, who also visited the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, stressed that with only 50,000 World War II veterans remaining in California, it is increasingly important to make efforts to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor, and “remember the loss, remember the sacrifice that those men and women did for our country.”
Earl Evans, of Elk Grove’s American Legion Post 233, said that he remembers a time when Pearl Harbor survivors were much more plentiful.
“A lot of us, my age, when we were growing up, we knew Pearl Harbor survivors,” he said. “They were neighbors, fathers of friends, family members, people that were at Pearl Harbor during the attack or on the island on Oahu on that day.
“Our generation was privileged enough to know some of those survivors.”
Navy veteran Bob Bullock, also of American Legion Post 233, recalled being stationed at Pearl Harbor in 1969 and 1970.
“(There was) a presence (at Pearl Harbor),” he said. “You can’t help but be humbled in knowing that people died there and gave their lives. From that perspective, there was a certain reverence and presence.
“You could still see partial remains of the various ships that got hit there, and especially if you went around the island. We used to go to what is called ordinance – on-load or off-load weapons and things like that. Over there, there were still a few things in the water and along the edges.”
Last week’s Pearl Harbor event in Elk Grove also included the playing of “Taps,” and the firing of military rifles.
The city’s Veterans Hall, which is set to open next year at the District 56 site, will be housed in a new building that will also include a community center and the future home of the Senior Center of Elk Grove.
