Nov. 13 Update: An unknown driver fatally struck an 85-year-old pedestrian and then fled the scene in north Elk Grove during the early evening of Nov. 7. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Elk Grove police said.
Sacramento County coroners identified the victim as Edward Villasenor of Elk Grove.
The collision was reported around 6 p.m. on Waterman Road, between Brown and Sheldon roads. Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the police were notified about an unconscious man lying in the middle of Waterman Road.
Investigators believe that Villasenor was standing at the road’s west shoulder when the suspect was driving a SUV on northbound Waterman Road. Jimenez said that “for an unknown reason,” the suspect drove across the road and hit the victim. Witnesses reportedly saw the driver then flee on northbound Waterman Road and turn on westbound Calvine Road.
Witnesses described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male who drove a red SUV that displayed moderate to major front-end damage. Jimenez said that detectives believe that the suspect might have used a late 1980s to early 2000s GMC or Chevrolet SUV.
Villasenor’s grandson Lamont Colquitt Jr. created a GoFundMe webpage for Villasenor’s memorial. He noted that his grandparents were celebrating their 49th anniversary on the night that his grandfather died.
“He walked down the driveway towards the road doing his daily routine of bringing in the trash totes when he was hit by an SUV,” Colquitt wrote on the GoFundMe page.
Colquitt said that Villasenor earlier attended Elk Grove City Council meetings and called for speed bumps on the road where he later died. He told the Citizen there was an incident when a driver crashed into a power pole near Villasenor’s home.
“There have been a lot of accidents along the street,” Colquitt said.
Readers with information about the suspect or the collision can contact the Elk Grove police’s traffic bureau at (916) 478-8148 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357. Crime Stoppers callers can be anonymous and earn a $1,000 reward.
The public can also send tips to the Elk Grove police via text message by first typing CRIMES (274637) on a cell phone, followed by “Tip732,” and then the message.
Community members can also contribute to the Villasenor Memorial’s fundraiser by visiting, https://www.gofundme.com/f/edward-villasenor-memorial.
