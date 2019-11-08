Nov. 9 Update: An unknown driver fatally struck an 85-year-old pedestrian and then fled the scene in north Elk Grove during the early evening of Nov. 7. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Elk Grove police said.
Sacramento County coroners identified the victim as Edward Villasenor of Elk Grove.
The collision was reported around 6 p.m. on Waterman Road, north of Sheldon Road. Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the police were notified about an unconscious man lying in the middle of Waterman Road.
Investigators believe that Villasenor stood at the road’s west shoulder when the suspect was driving a SUV on northbound Waterman Road. Jimenez said that “for an unknown reason,” the suspect drove across the road and hit the victim. Witnesses reportedly saw the driver then flee on northbound Waterman Road and turn on westbound Calvine Road.
Witnesses described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male who drove a red SUV that displayed moderate to major front-end damage. Jimenez said that detectives believe that the suspect might have used a late 1980s to early 2000s GMC or Chevrolet SUV.
Readers with information about the suspect or the collision can contact the Elk Grove police’s traffic bureau at (916) 478-8148 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357. Crime Stoppers callers can be anonymous and earn a $1,000 reward.
The public can also send tips to the Elk Grove police via SMS text message by first typing CRIMES (274637) on a cell phone, followed by “Tip732,” and then the message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.