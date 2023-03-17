Both violent crimes and property crimes significantly decreased in Elk Grove from 2021 to 2022, according to the Elk Grove Police Department’s recently released annual report.
The report, which presents approximate statistics, shows that in 2021, violent crimes in the city totaled 447. Compared to the approximate total of 330 for 2022, violent crimes decreased by 26% during that one-year period.
As for property crimes, the annual police report recognizes a 15% drop, from about 2,479 in 2021 to about 2,079 in 2022.
These numbers are recognized as approximate, since the police department transitioned to a new crime reporting system, known as the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).
In 2021, the California Department of Justice began transitioning from the former system, which was known as Uniform Crime Reporting.
NIBRS involves the collection of a broader range of crime classifications, including location, time of day, victimology, and whether the incident was cleared.
The department’s recently released report notes that through this new system “departments can develop enhanced statistics to provide a more pointed view of crime and develop strategies to increase public safety.”
Overall, for 2022, the department reported its total number of “person crimes” – such as homicide, robbery, assault – as 703, and its “crimes against society” – such as drugs and weapons law violations and animal cruelty – as 502.
The reported number of property crimes, which include burglary, vehicle theft and larceny, totaled 3,496 in Elk Grove last year.
Elk Grove Police Chief Bobby Davis named community and business partnerships among the factors that may have led to the decrease in violent crimes and property crimes in Elk Grove.
“We are fortunate here to have a vigilant community that acts as our eyes and ears,” he said. “Collaboration and communication between our community and businesses are vital parts of keeping Elk Grove safe.”
An increase in the presence of police officers in Elk Grove was a benefit in the department’s reduction of violent crimes and property crimes in the city, Davis noted.
“Over the last 12 months, we have been very aggressive on the hiring front,” he said. “Because of these efforts, in 2022, we increased our staff to a total of 236 employees, which includes 141 officers. So, as a result of our hiring efforts, we have had more officers in the community.”
Davis credits the department’s use of technology in helping to decrease violent crimes and property crimes in Elk Grove.
“Our Real-Time Information Center (RTIC) has been a valuable and nationally recognized tool,” he said. “The RTIC assists with criminal investigations to actively (search) for missing persons. (It) is a dynamic unit that concentrates on providing a highly professional level of service when it matters most. In 2022, the RTIC expanded staffing and added new technology.”
Aiding in the effectiveness of the department in 2022 was its continued use of Intelligence-Led Policing (ILP), which centers its attention on data analysis to evaluate criminal activity and effectively deploy resources.
Davis emphasized the importance of ILP.
“It’s another way for us to not waste money and provide a service through technology that advances our support and response to our communities,” he said.
The police chief also stressed the importance of continuing to remain focused on decreasing crime in Elk Grove.
“It is nice to see the downward trend in crimes here in Elk Grove; however, many know these numbers can change yearly,” Davis said. “We remain committed to keeping the high quality of life and safety our community expects.”
Another significant statistic for the department was its low percentage of officers using force in 2022.
According to the department’s annual report, 4% percent or 83 of the department’s 1,983 arrests last year involved a use of force, and some of those incidents had multiple uses of force. Nearly all of those uses of force were forced take downs.
Internal affairs complaints for the department continued to be relatively low for the third consecutive year.
Last year, the department received five such complaints, which was a vast improvement compared to the nearly 30 internal affairs complaints that the department received in 2019.
Regarding gender diversity of the department, the annual report notes that of the 41 people hired by the department in 2022, 58% were male and 42% were female. Overall, 55% of the department’s employees are male and 45% are females.
As for the ethnic diversity of those new employees, 51% are white, 27% are Asian, 17% are Latino, and 5% are black. Overall, the department’s personnel are 59% white, 19% Latino, 13% Asian, and 9% black.
Davis told the Citizen that the department continues to be dedicated to its efforts to improve the quality of life in Elk Grove.
“We will continue to stay the course on our mission to improve the quality of life in Elk Grove through strong community outreach and partnerships, fair and impartial interactions, promoting public safety through prevention, intervention and enforcement, in addition to developing and promoting a diverse workforce,” he said. “Together, united, we can accomplish anything.”
