The Elk Grove Planning Commission on Aug. 4 unanimously approved a major design review for the construction of the Bruceville Meadows Townhomes.
With Chair George Murphey and Commissioner Juan Fernandez absent from the meeting, the commission approved the project by a vote of 3-0.
The commission also agreed that the project was consistent with the city’s General Plan for the abandonment of an existing public utility easement. A new, public utility easement will be located under a future building at the northeast corner of the project site.
This project will consist of 26 buildings containing a total of 157 units at the southeast corner of Bruceville and Bilby roads near the city’s south border. It will feature a mix of two- and three-bedroom units.
Bruceville Meadows Townhomes will be built as a private, gated community with a common recreational facility, clubhouse and additional site improvements, including parking, lighting and landscaping.
There will be three vehicle entries from the site, from Bruceville Road, Bilby Road and Allan Detrick Avenue.
The architectural style of the buildings will be Spanish eclectic, and the structures will include low-pitched gable roofs, a red tile roof, arches above doorways, and iron grills.
Both the General Plan and the Southeast Policy Area Special Planning Area identify the site as qualifying for high-density residential development. The project’s density of 19.2 dwelling units per acre is consistent with the allowed density range.
This project was also determined to be consistent with the development standards of the Southeast Policy Community Plan, and the design requirements of the Southeast Policy Area protocols and architectural style guide.
The 9.6-acre property designated for this project is currently vacant, and has no trees.
FPG Tricon Property, LLC is the owner of the property, and the project applicant is Foremost Pacific Group, LLC.
Located near this property is the under construction Bruceville Meadows single-unit, residential subdivision, Seasons at Laguna Ridge senior apartments, and rural-residential development just beyond the city limits.
Sarah Kirchgessner, senior planner for the city, told the commission that the site of this project was previously identified by the city as property that could meet the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) count for very low- and low-residential income development.
But she mentioned that the Bruceville Meadows Townhomes will not be such a project.
“The project will be market rate, and not low- or very-low development,” she said. “However, there are adequate undeveloped sites throughout the city identified for low- and very-low-income residential units to meet the minimum RHNA unit count allocation, and the use is allowed by right.”
Commissioner Sergio Robles referred to the future Bruceville Meadows Townhomes as “a really good project.”
“I think this is needed right now, especially since we have a housing crisis here in the region,” he said. “And this is pretty good, so I can fully support it.”
Commissioner Suman Singha added that he believes the project is “relatively straight forward.”
During his live video appearance at the meeting, Bryan Bergeron, of Foremost Pacific Group, LLC, spoke about the applicant’s excitement for the project.
“Foremost is very excited to be a part of this opportunity, and looks forward to many other projects within the city of Elk Grove,” he said.
