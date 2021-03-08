A 26-year-old Sacramento resident was arrested for allegedly trying to kill murder two people in a drive-by shooting that took place in north Elk Grove during the afternoon of March 4. No injuries were reported.
The Elk Grove police took Ramitesh Kumar into custody on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bail in the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Hannah Gray told the Citizen that the suspect previously knew the victims.
“The events that took place prior to the shooting are still under investigation,” she said.
This incident began around 4:40 p.m. at the 8400 block of Elk Grove Boulevard in Laguna.
Gray reported that the victims saw Kumar take a firearm out of his vehicle before they drove away from the scene. The suspect allegedly followed them and shot at their car when they traveled near the intersection of Calvine and Elk Grove-Florin roads.
Authorities later found and detained Kumar during their investigation. Gray said that police discovered a firearm left near the shooting scene.
Kumar is now being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail. His next court hearing was scheduled for March 15 at the Sacramento Superior Court.
