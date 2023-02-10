There is a new American Legion post in Elk Grove: Post 55.
This group held their first meeting last month, and will hold their second meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Larry Sahota, the new post commander and the immediate past commander of Elk Grove’s American Legion Post 233, told the Citizen why 55 members of Post 233 decided to form a new post.
“The reason why it was formed was because Post 233 decided to move their meeting place over to the Elks lodge, and a group of us wanted to still meet at the Veterans Hall (at the District56 center),” he said. “And so, it gave us a prime opportunity to give the (military) veterans of Elk Grove an opportunity for choice.”
In addition to providing an alternative meeting location, the formation of this post also gives local veterans the option of whether to meet on a Wednesday or Thursday.
Post 55 meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Elk Grove Veterans Memorial Hall, 8230 Civic Center Drive, and Post 233 meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at the Elks lodge at 9240 Survey Road. These posts do not typically hold membership meetings in December.
As a nonprofit service organization, Post 55 is focused on providing support to veterans and their families.
The post also plans to become regularly involved in the community through such events as their post breakfasts at the Gil Albiani Recreation Center on the second Saturday of the month, and the annual Elk Grove Western Festival on the first weekend of May.
Post 55 also plans to provide road guarding service for the Elk Grove Run 4 Hunger, and celebrate Veterans Day and Memorial Day with the Elk Grove community.
Sahota mentioned that Post 55 is dedicated to assisting veterans through their own services and connecting them with other benefits designed to help veterans.
“We are here to serve our fellow veterans,” he said. “Once a week (on Thursdays),
there is a veterans’ service officer from the Department of Veterans Affairs available at the Elk Grove Veterans Memorial Hall. (Veterans) can ask questions, get information, and even file a claim.”
Veterans can contact Albert Revives at (916) 566-7430 to make an appointment.
Although Post 55 is a new organization, many of the officers are “paid-up-for-life” members.
Those members “bring a wealth of knowledge to this group,” Sahota said.
The members of Post 55 range in age from 35-90.
Sahota mentioned that it was only by coincidence that Post 55 began with 55 members.
“I asked for Post 56, because we were meeting at District56,” he said. “Unfortunately, there’s a post in Southern California called Post 56, and in each state, you can’t have duplicates of (post) numbers. So, they said Post 56 was open if we wanted that. Then I said, ‘OK, that’s close enough. Let’s do Post 55.’ And it just so happens right now we’re stuck on 55 members.”
Among those members are about four female members. The post’s leadership hopes to add many new members, including more women, as well as younger members.
Although a new American Legion post in Elk Grove was created as the result of an inability to reach a consensus about the meeting location for Post 233, Sahota stressed that these two posts are not involved in a dispute, and they plan to work together.
“This is not a divorce,” he said. “This is a situation where we’re all Legionnaires, and Legionnaires can work together.”
In addition to Sahota, other influential people in the creation of Post 55 include Gary Evans, first vice commander; Brett Kohn, second vice commander; Arlene Salvador, Paul Copsely and Jack Edwards. Altogether, there were about 13 people who were most involved in the establishment of Post 55, Sahota noted.
Sahota provided an invitation for local veterans who are not American Legion members to attend a Post 55 meeting and consider becoming a member.
“We invite people to come,” he said. “We’re a family-first (organization), and, you know, come ahead (and visit and possibly join),” he said.
Post 55 membership dues are $45 a year. For more information about American Legion Post 55, contact Sahota at the email address, larrysahota@citlink.net.
The website for this new post is www.Post55.AmericanLegionElkGrove.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.