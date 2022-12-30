Less than eight months after opening its food storage and distribution warehouse on Kent Street, the Elk Grove Food Bank has already outgrown its space, said the food bank’s executive director, Marie Jachino, in an interview with the Citizen last week.
Jachino, who headed the food bank’s relocation and expansion from its former quarters on Dino Drive, mentioned that the increasing demand for service led to the realization that the new facility does not provide adequate space for its operations.
“It’s a sad situation that the need has gotten so big, and that we have outgrown the space that we have,” she said.
The current food bank facility, which features the 9,900-square-foot warehouse and a 4,300-square-foot office building, represents a major upgrade from this nonprofit organization’s former, longtime rented facility on Dino Drive.
It was made possible through the assistance of $4 million in state funding through the 2019 state budget, as well as other funding. Current Sacramento County Sheriff and then-Assembly Member Jim Cooper was instrumental in helping the food bank obtain those state funds.
The food bank purchased its first permanent home, on Kent Street, in 2020, and its warehouse operations at that site were initiated last April. This facility is more than twice the size of the previous food bank on Dino Drive.
Jachino told the Citizen that there is currently no plan for the food bank to seek a new home.
“We will make do with what we have, and then in a year when things settle down, hopefully then we’ll reevaluate the situation,” she said. “But for right now, we’re content.”
While the warehouse has become too small for the food bank’s operations, its office currently has sufficient space, Jachino noted.
“It’s definitely full, but we’re OK,” she said. “And again, it’s because we never expected such a huge increase in need.”
Jachino mentioned that when the new food bank opened, it was intended to provide sufficient working space for “years to come.”
Evidence that the new facility was already not big enough for the food bank’s operations date back to September, she noted.
“I would say we noticed it probably in September, October, that we had outgrown it, when we had people standing in line waiting for us to open and no place for them to come inside in the weather conditions,” Jachino said.
“And (there is) the parking situation. You know, we really could use more handicap parking. And people are having to park on the street. There’s just no place to park. That’s how many people we’re seeing.”
Jachino added that the number of people who used the food bank’s services in November was 16,000, which is 3,000 more people than the food bank served five months ago.
She mentioned that these figures are additionally surprising, considering that they are occurring in Elk Grove.
“We are considered a suburban area, middle-class (community, but) you see so much need,” she said. “You know, I thought COVID(-19) was bad. We got through that without a huge increase in the number of people we were seeing. But the inflation has just changed our whole operation dramatically. We’re actually in a hunger crisis.”
Further impacting the food bank was a decrease in donations that led to its operators’ action, four months ago, to begin purchasing food to supplement its donated food supply. The initial purchases were produce.
Jachino revealed the total cost of last month’s food purchases by the food bank.
“In November, not just on produce, we purchased probably close to $20,000 worth of food,” she said.
Despite the decrease in donations, the food bank nonetheless survives off donations, Jachino emphasized.
“Our community has been so sensitive to the need here in Elk Grove that it’s been an outpouring of love and support,” she said. “And we really couldn’t do it without our generous donors.”
Jachino stressed that the food bank is continuously challenged by the growing number of its clients.
“We’re trying to deal with this increase, and we’re really struggling with how do we manage it?” she said. “How do we continue to feed that many people and continue to have to buy groceries?”
