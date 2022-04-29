Elk Grove Food Bank Services (EGFB) on April 26 began operating its food storage and distribution warehouse at its new location at 9888 Kent St., just a short distance from its old facility on Dino Drive.
Food bank staff is now targeting a soft opening for this new facility early next month, and a grand opening in early June.
The opening of the warehouse was an emotional day for EGFB Executive Director Marie Jachino, considering it was her dream for the 48-year-old food bank to open its first permanent home. A groundbreaking ceremony for the warehouse was held last August.
Jachino called the opening of the warehouse a “historical day for Elk Grove.”
“I’m overwhelmed,” she said while holding back tears of joy. “Really, it’s surreal. There (are) so many people in need. And I don’t think people realize we serve the community six days a week. Our operation is seven days a week.”
Valerie Erwin, community outreach manager for the food bank, spoke about Jachino’s dream of having a permanent home for the food bank.
“(Jachino has) had this vision for such a long time that it is such a joy to have the opportunity to work with her and see it, watch this come to fruition,” she said. “All she’s ever talked about is being able to better serve the community. That’s all she’s ever wanted, and all of a sudden we can touch this (new warehouse).”
Jachino told the Citizen that her vision for this permanent home began 14 years ago.
“I was determined, and every time a door shut, I didn’t give up,” she said.
The opening of the warehouse is a major accomplishment in the food bank’s effort to complete its entire move to Kent Street.
The food bank, which serves thousands of people in Elk Grove and some other parts of south Sacramento County every month, had outgrown its Dino Drive site in a small warehouse space.
Jachino noted that a full transition to the new location will not occur until May 15.
“That will be when the front office moves over (to Kent Street),” she said. “We’ll be completely in as an organization in one location.”
The food bank recently acquired a two-week, rental extension at the old location, Jachino added.
“The reason for the delay is we have a lot of tenant improvements to do on the front building (on Kent Street),” she said. “And the front (building), it’s going to be a work in progress. We need to put up fencing. We have some drainage issues. We have a lot of areas we have to take care of in front. It’s going to be about six months before (that building) is probably complete.”
One of the most significant additions to the warehouse is its 600-foot, cold storage room. That room was made possible through a $60,000 donation from Elk Grove residents Simon L. and Merrilee Lewis Engel.
Another feature of the warehouse is a large room that will become the new site of EGFB’s clothes closet.
Jachino referred to the clothes closet as a “key” part of Elk Grove Food Bank Services.
“We’re all going to be together in one building,” she said. “We’ve always been separated, so that’s a biggie. And people love our clothes closet, and everything we do here is free, no cost.”
The largest portion of the funding for the new food bank facility came through a $4 million state grant that Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, helped secure through the state funding in 2019.
“This would not be possible without the $4 million that Assembly Member Jim Cooper got donated from the state funding,” Jachino said. “It’s such an absolute beautiful contribution to the community.”
Also contributing to the project is the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, which contributed funding for solar panels, and Jeffrey Adkins’ Elk Grove business, Future Energy Savers, which provided complimentary labor to install those panels.
The new facility also includes a state-of-the-art security system.
Another significant feature at the food bank’s new warehouse is a program that gives clients the opportunity to pick out the food they most desire to eat.
One of those clients, Dawn Prestridge, shared her experience with that program and at the new warehouse, in general.
“This was my first time (at the new location) and it was a beautiful experience,” she said on April 26. “So organized, everything is so fresh, and they’re so helpful. And it was the best shopping experience I’ve ever had.
“(The warehouse) is clean, it’s organized. It’s so organized. That’s the best thing. I’m so excited about this (new facility). This is like the best move the food bank could have done is put it here.”
With the food bank’s new, larger facility comes a greater need for volunteer labor, Jachino noted.
“We really desperately need more volunteers, because you need them to help assist the clients and do the carry-out to their cars, and to help with this new program,” she said. “That is one of our biggest needs right now.”
As for the food bank’s Dino Drive site, Jachino mentioned that arrangements have already been made for that facility to be rented to a new occupant.
Jachino added that the food bank’s historical opening day, which began at 10 a.m., was very successful.
“Everyone’s excited to see this new building,” she said. “Everyone feels welcome here. We treat them with dignity and respect. We don’t turn anybody away, and today is just an amazing day.”
