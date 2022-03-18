After a few years of experiencing relatively flat crime rates, Elk Grove had an increase in reported violent and property crimes last year.
Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright addressed that situation in his annual police department report that he presented to the Elk Grove City Council on March 9.
The numbered of reported violent crimes rose from 399 cases in 2020 to 448 cases in 2021, while property crimes increased from 2,390 cases in 2020 to 2,479 cases in the following year, according to the report. Albright said that Elk Grove is not alone in experiencing increases in crime and said there were worse numbers across California in 2021.
He said that recidivism contributed to last year’s uptick in crime in Elk Grove.
The police chief mentioned last December’s carjacking at the Glenbrooke senior community, which was perpetrated by a suspect who earlier committed the same crime in the same neighborhood.
“At some point, (he) was let out to once again occupy our city, and reoffend and create another victim in his wake,” Albright said.
He also noted last month’s homicide incident where a homeless man allegedly stabbed a fellow transient who was sleeping near a bus stop at Sheldon Road. The suspect had earlier reportedly chased a person with a knife before he was arrested, and later released on bail.
Albright stressed there is only so much that officers can do while recidivism prevails.
“We have an incredible staff that’s focused on addressing those issues, but they’re limited by what they can do,” he said. “They make the arrest, they write the report, but it’s out of their control at this point.”
Later in the City Council meeting, City Council Member Pat Hume said that the legal system is not holding offenders accountable. “What breaks my heart is that it’s not the fault of the men and women who suit up and show up,” he said. “They want to do their jobs, but there’s no system that provides that consequence and holds (offenders) accountable.”
Hume sensed that the “pendulum” in public opinion on crime is moving.
“I think that society is waking up a little bit and realizing that if you don’t want to see smash-and-grabs, if you don’t want to see shoplifting with impunity…if you accept that lawlessness is not acceptable, then the pendulum will swing back,” he said.
Regarding specific crime trends, Albright said that the city experienced a decrease in rapes, robberies, and burglaries. Robberies were down by 10% and burglaries fell by 27%, according to his report. He also noted that the “lion’s share” of Elk Grove’s aggravated assaults continue to be domestic violence cases.
Albright mentioned the police’s services that protect victims of domestic violence, including an in-house WEAVE Inc. advocate who directs victims to support services.
“We surround our victims of domestic violence in an attempt to really mitigate (domestic violence) from happening again in families, but nonetheless those continue to occur,” he said.
Elsewhere in his annual department report, Albright reported that the police answered more than 81,800 service calls last year. They also reportedly made 1,758 arrests.
Albright mentioned of the arrests, officers only used force in 57 of those incidents.
“Which is an incredibly low number,” he said. “I know it’s a testament to the professionalism of the staff we hire.”
In the police report, officers performed 32 forced takedowns and 21 strikes. No use of firearms was reported.
Regarding the city homeless issue, the police have a Homeless Outreach Team that assists the city’s homeless population. Albright reported that the police made more than 900 homeless outreach contacts last year. He also mentioned that more than 58,000 pounds of trash were collected from homeless encampments via the city’s incentive program for cleaning up city property.
“People have asked me why does Elk Grove seem to be different from other areas as it relates to encampments – that’s why,” the police chief said about the cleanup program.
Last month, the City Council received a consultant’s review of the police department and heard suggestions for improving their work. In his March 9 presentation, Albright said that the consultant recommended the addition of 27 police employees over the next five years. He also mentioned the proposal to bring in a community prosecutor from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.
“A seasoned (prosecutor) who lives here within the buildings and partners with our investigators and patrol officers to take those cases that might not otherwise be taken to trial,” as Albright described that prosecutor’s role.
However, the police chief mentioned the hiring of more police employees and starting new programs would come at a financial cost.
“But I do believe that it is absolutely necessary for us to be innovative now; to combat those issues in a way that is unique,” he said.
Later in the meeting, Hume told Albright that he spoke with a staff member from the district attorney’s office who is a former community prosecutor and is interested in working with the city of Elk Grove as their prosecutor.
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen also expressed interest in having a community prosecutor. She addressed the police chief’s concerns over hiring costs.
“While it does have dollars associated with it, we can’t just sit here, knowing what we know, and do nothing,” the mayor said. “Something I look forward to is working with my colleagues and my staff as we develop ideas moving forward.”
The March 9 police department report was Albright’s final one as Elk Grove’s police chief. He is retiring this month and he will be succeeded in command by Assistant Police Chief Bobby Davis.
“I’ve had Chief Davis by my side for the last two years,” Albright said. “He is as ready as anybody and will do far better than I ever could do.”
He also thanked the City Council and the Elk Grove community for supporting his staff after they experienced the loss of Motor Officer Ty Lenehan. He was the first officer to die in the line-of-duty in Elk Grove police history when a wrong-way driver fatally struck him while he was driving to work on Highway 99 in Sacramento on Jan. 21.
“We’re so humbled, we’re so appreciative and we continue to be heartbroken, but we’re healing and I just want to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support in our time of need,” Albright said.
Several City Council members shared their gratitude to Albright for serving as police chief for nearly three years.
“I congratulate you for being able to call a final 107, and walk off the job, and go home and lay down your shield and kiss your wife hello,” Hume told him.
