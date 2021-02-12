Teen suspects arrested for allegedly carrying explosives
The Elk Grove police on Feb. 6 arrested two boys, aged 17, for allegedly carrying illegal explosives. They contacted the suspects after a witness called the police about an explosion heard at the scene. No damages were reported.
Authorities did not release the suspects’ identities since they are minors.
This incident was reported around 6 p.m. near the corner of Lockford Way and East Park Drive in the East Elk Grove area.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Hannah Gray said that officers found a suspicious vehicle at the scene and then saw M-80 style explosives and materials that can be used to build explosives.
Police detained the suspects and reportedly found more explosive devices in their vehicle. They were booked into juvenile hall.
Residents robbed in their East Elk Grove home
Two armed suspects robbed residents in their home during the morning of Feb. 2. No injuries were reported and the unknown suspects remain at large.
This incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. at the 9400 block of Chicory Field Way in the East Elk Grove area.
Police spokesperson Hannah Gray said that the suspects entered the home and threatened the victims. They then stole property and fled in an unknown direction.
Readers with information about the robbery can contact the Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.
Police arrest three suspects accused of robbing shoe sellers
Two Elk Grove residents were robbed when they attempted to sell shoes to the suspects during separate incidents that happened on Feb. 7. The Elk Grove police arrested three teenage suspects for allegedly being involved in the robberies.
Elk Grove residents Martin Romo, 19, and Francisco Gonzalez, 18, were arrested on robbery, conspiracy, and weapons charges. Their suspected accomplice, Julian Lopez Deharo, 18, of Elk Grove was arrested on robbery, conspiracy, weapons and drug charges.
The first robbery was reported around 4 p.m. at the 2500 block of Snowy Egret Way in the Stonelake neighborhood.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Hannah Gray reported that Romo and Gonzalez contacted the first victim at the scene where they claimed to be buyers. Romo then allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and stole the seller’s shoes. Gray said that Romo also threatened a person with a gun after that person tried to intervene. Police reported that Gonzalez then drove a vehicle and dragged another witness who attempted to stop the suspects.
The next robbery was reported around 4:40 p.m. at the 8400 block of Ponta Delgada Drive in the Laguna Ridge area.
Romo and Deharo allegedly performed a similar armed robbery to another shoe seller there. Officers later contacted Romo and Gonzalez during a traffic stop and they also detained Deharo in a separate vehicle stop.
Gray reported that officers found the stolen shoes in Romo’s car and they also discovered a gun, ammunition, and evidence of drug sales in Deharo’s vehicle. The suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
