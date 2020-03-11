The hospitality sector is on the rise in Elk Grove with plans to open three new hotels.
Slated to open this summer, a 96-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott is under construction on East Stockton Boulevard, near Bond Road’s Highway 99 overpass.
City applications have been submitted for the other hotels – an 85-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel at Sheldon Road and Highway 99, and a 104-room Candlewood Suites hotel on Klagge Court, near Laguna Boulevard and Interstate 5.
Given that the latter two hotels are still in the application process, there is currently no timeline for their groundbreaking or completion.
Plans for the new hotels coincide with the Elk Grove City Council’s Feb. 26 approval of a seven-year extension for the Elk Grove Tourism Marketing District.
Council members also approved an increase in the city’s visitor surcharge from 2% to 3%. The district derives its funding from the surcharge, which is added to hotel stays and paid by hotel guests.
Visit Elk Grove, a private, nonprofit organization, manages the tourism district through a contract with the city under the brand name, “Explore Elk Grove.” The district comprises six hotels, five of which are in the city limits. The non-Elk Grove hotel is located in Sacramento County.
The new hotels will increase the district’s total hotel rooms from 575 to 860.
Rachael Brown, who serves as both the city’s economic development manager and Visit Elk Grove’s interim executive director, told the Citizen that hotel developers are attracted to Elk Grove for the overall performance of the hotel district’s six hotels.
“They’ve got really good occupancy in the low 80s (according to) a study on that,” she said. “So, when hotel developers are looking for a new location, they like to know how the current hotels are performing, and ours are doing quite well.”
Brown also spoke about the ongoing need for hotels in Elk Grove.
“With the (city’s new) aquatics center coming online, the goal (with) the 50-meter, Olympic-sized pool there was to attract swim meets, and we’re going to have one of the first big ones coming in July. So, we’re definitely going to have a need for more hotel rooms.
“Hotels don’t typically like to block out their whole hotels for any given event. So, we need more (hotel) properties.”
Brown mentioned that in addition to the city’s aquatics center, the California Correctional Health Care Services and Apple Inc.’s Elk Grove facility draw visitors to the city.
She added that as more businesses open in Elk Grove, there will be a further need to increase the number of hotel rooms in the city.
Brown mentioned that hotels in places like Natomas are likely reaching a saturation point.
“I think a part of that is (another) reason why hotel developers are looking at Elk Grove,” she said.
Brown noted that the growth in Elk Grove’s hospitality sector translates to economic benefits for the city, particularly through the city’s 12% transient occupancy tax, another charge added to hotel stays.
“As far as the city – the organization – one of our revenue sources is the transient occupancy tax, and so, the more hotels and the more room nights, then that increases the revenue to the city,” she said. “We just renewed the tourism district component, and so that will increase the revenue to the tourism district.
“The additional revenue and hotel rooms will allow Visit Elk Grove to increase efforts to market the city as a visitor destination for business travel; meetings and conferences; and sports tourism. This, in turn, strengthens the city’s overall economic development brand, helping us attract more businesses to town, while generating revenue to provide services to our residents.”
