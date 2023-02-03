A long month of atmospheric river-style storms, flooding, fallen trees, power outages, and water rescues finally ended in Elk Grove this week. The region’s recovery is continuing, and local public works, parks, and public safety staff members have a full picture of the damages caused by three rainstorms.
During the storm that hit on New Year’s Eve weekend, the Cosumnes Fire Department responded to 271 calls, which is double the amount they usually answer within 48 hours, they reported.
A flashflood from the nearby Cosumnes River prompted the closure of Highway 99 near Dillard Road, south of Elk Grove, that weekend. Cosumnes firefighters rescued dozens of people who were stranded in the floodwaters. Two lives were lost in the Dillard Road area.
Cosumnes Fire Chief Felipe Rodriguez described the flooding’s magnitude.
“As an all-risk, all-hazards fire department, we have prepared for these incidents for decades, but we have never seen anything quite like this,” he said in a press statement. “While the area of our district along the Cosumnes River is prone to flooding, this was the most life-threatening weather system this district has face in over 20 years.”
The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) parks staff reported that the storms knocked down 60 trees in their Elk Grove parks system. They noted that 18 of those fallen trees grew at Elk Grove Regional Park. That 122-acre park remained closed from Jan. 1-26, due to flooding and storm damages. The CSD manages more than 100 parks in the city.
“It was critical for us to move quickly to clear the widespread tree- and storm-related hazards in our parks, trails, and street corridors,” CSD Parks and Recreation Administrator Phil Lewis said in a press statement.
CSD spokesperson Jenna Brinkman told the Citizen that tree plantings are being considered.
“We like to plant trees every spring and fall,” she said. “Staff are currently identifying locations, tree type, quantity, and budget for this year’s tree plantings.”
During last month’s series of storms, the city of Elk Grove’s public works staff received 960 service requests. City spokesperson Kristyn Laurence said that 463 of those calls were related to the storm. As of Jan. 28, 95% of those requests were resolved, she said.
“The remaining 5% (of calls) have been made safe, but may be streetlights that were knocked down or tree stumps still needing to be removed, and are awaiting materials or contractors to complete the work,” Laurence added.
She also told the Citizen that the city’s drainage system worked well in transferring millions of gallons of water.
“(The) staff continues to look for improvements to ensure continued efficient operations and the reduction of roadway hazards,” Laurence said.
