Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann on May 27 told the City Council that the city projects nearly 9% in reductions in revenues for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins in July.
“That equates to about a $7 million loss or drop from what we originally projected,” he said. “You can see that $80 million was last year’s (revenue), and now we’re estimating at $73.5 (million).”
These financial impacts resulted from the stay-at-home orders issued in March by state and Sacramento County public health officials to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Businesses not considered to be “essential” were closed for the past two months.
Behrmann said that the actual draft budget document is not yet available for public review. He expects the document to be released on the city’s website in “short order,” in advance of the council’s possible adoption of the draft plan on June 10.
The city manager described the origins of the city’s revenue estimates for the upcoming fiscal year.
“A lot of these estimates are coming from our sales tax consultants, which do estimates for jurisdictions across the state,” Behrmann said. “So, we are relying on their expertise on this. But a lot of these (estimates) are just done by our staff – economic development, as well as our budget staff.
“What we’re certain of is that there’s going to be a decline. We think it’s going to be substantial. We don’t know exactly how things are going to land.”
Behrmann’s comments were made during the May 27 City Council meeting, in which he presented an overview of the city’s draft budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.
The city manager told the council that uncertainties with the local economy are dependent on how quickly businesses continue to reopen.
Behrmann said that the largest financial impact affecting the city is the decline in sales tax revenue. Much of the city’s sales tax revenues come from sales at the Elk Grove Auto Mall.
“We’re expecting a decline (in sales taxes) of about $4.7 million next fiscal year,” he said. “A lot of that is due to auto sales, which have been down and we expect (them) to continue to be slow with the economy struggling, as well as restaurants closed and just the economy in general that’s been hurting.”
In terms of percentage, the city expects the greatest decline to occur in hotel taxes, Behrmann noted.
“We expect the largest percentage drop at 37% (in hotel taxes),” he said.
“Our occupancy rate right now in our hotels (has) really declined precipitously and we expect that to continue into the coming months. We hope for a quick rebound in return.”
Proposed city budget's overview
In his overview of the proposed budget, Behrmann announced that the city’s total budget for the upcoming fiscal year is $305 million, which is a $14 million increase from the city’s current budget.
Behrmann noted that this increase in funds is mostly due to large capital projects, and carryover projects from the current year.
The city expects a $3.5% decrease in its upcoming General Fund, compared to last year’s General Fund. It was projected by the city that its General Fund total for the upcoming fiscal year will be $74.4 million.
The General Fund provides funding for the majority of the city’s general operations, including police services and other administrative functions. Proposed fiscal year 2020-21 expenditures show police services being slated for 66% of the General Plan funds.
Behrmann mentioned that the General Fund experienced a greater decrease of $5.7 million from the fiscal budget projection that was presented to the council in 2019.
“You adopted a two-year budget for fiscal year 2020, which is the current fiscal year, as well as fiscal year 2021, which starts on July 1,” he told the council. “So, in comparing what the council adopted last year, that represents a $5.7 million reduction.”
Among the city staff’s proposed reductions are freezing 10 unfilled staff positions and not creating new staff positions ($1.6 million), transferring the recycling and waste franchise fee revenue ($1.2 million), and temporarily eliminating the accelerated California Public Retirees’ Retirement System’s Unfunded Accrued Liability payment ($900,000).
With city staff’s proposed reductions, Behrmann said that the city has positioned itself well against the financial downturns resulting from the coronavirus situation.
“Based on what we know today, which will certainly change over time, we’re in pretty good position to weather the storm with the cuts that we are proposing,” he said.
Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly expressed appreciation for the city staff’s proposed budget adjustments.
“I’m certainly very thankful to have a city staff that understands this is a heavy lift, and I certainly appreciate all of your efforts,” he said. “Thank you for making these sacrifices.”
Council Member Darren Suen also commended the city staff’s efforts in approaching its revenue issues.
“This is the best news we could hope for, given the overall situation,” he said. “So, we’ll just keep praying that it will get better a little faster. But this is a good outlook for now.”
Council Member Stephanie Nguyen mentioned that she is looking forward to reviewing the draft budget document.
“I look forward to this June 10, taking a look at this and possibly adopting,” she said.
