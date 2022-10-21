The Elk Grove City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 26 will vote on whether to support a citywide community workforce training agreement (CWTA) with the Sacramento-Sierra Building & Construction Trades Council (SSBCTC).
SSBCTC is a performance-based organization that provides contractors with a trained workforce in the construction industry. They represent more than 15,000 union construction workers in the Sacramento, Amador, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra and Yolo counties.
The organization currently has 32 apprenticeship programs, resulting in 32 pathways in unionized construction.
SSBCTC Executive Director Kevin Ferreira, believes that this organization offers the “best choice” for projects in the field of construction.
“As a multi-employer resource department, our goal is to improve, enhance and enrich the lives of working men and women of labor by being the best trained and most productive workforce in the industry,” he said. “We continue to build partnerships with developers and contractors as a testament to the fact that we remain the best choice for any construction project.”
Ferreira this week told the Citizen that the proposal, if approved, would result in an agreement between this organization and the city, and would be operated through the city’s public works department.
“Anything that the city is funding in public works at a certain dollar amount threshold would be under this agreement, which highlights and enhances local hire for the workforce, but it also supports local contractors,” he said. “And so, that would have priority in the bidding and awarding of that work.”
Ferreira mentioned that within the local hiring aspect of this agreement proposal, in the local hiring aspect, SSBCTC would reach out to certain sectors of the community.
“You know, people of color, women, veterans, things like that,” he said. “And we’re looking at putting local people to work on these projects. This is how it happens and that way the people who live there are working on the projects. It’s about putting local people to work.”
Ferreira mentioned that this organization was used in the process of building Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino.
“It’s what we did at the Sky River Casino,” he said. “We had a CWTA there, and we actually delivered that project two months ahead of schedule for the owners.”
According to this organization’s website, other Sacramento-Sierra’s Building & Construction Trades Council projects and job creation include the Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento, the Sacramento River Cats’ baseball stadium and the Daniel C. Palamidessi Bridge in West Sacramento, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District’s Cosumnes Power Plant in Herald, and the Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
The hearing on this City Council agenda item will be presented during the council’s Oct. 26 meeting, which will be held in the Elk Grove City Council chamber, 8400 Laguna Palms Way. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
