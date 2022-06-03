The Elk Grove City Council on May 25 agreed to enter into a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) with the Sacramento Zoological Society to define their separate roles and responsibilities for the development of the Sacramento Zoo’s proposed home in Elk Grove.
Earlier this year, these parties completed a six-month feasibility study that identified a potential relocation of the Sacramento Zoo to Elk Grove as a viable option.
If built, the new zoo would be located on city-owned property off Highway 99 at the northwest corner of Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway.
During the next 18 to 24 months, a facility master plan, conceptual and schematic design and financing plan will be prepared, and an environmental impact report will be completed.
These efforts could lead to an approval of this proposed project by the city and zoological society in late 2023, notes a city press statement. That approval would be followed by the commencement of construction of a new zoo on the city’s Kammerer Road/Lotz Parkway property.
The site’s master plan will designate what features would be included in a zoo at that site.
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen mentioned that the MOU will give both the city and the zoological society a “clear understanding” of their roles with a potential zoo in Elk Grove.
Council Member Kevin Spease stressed that the MOU does not provide a guarantee that a zoo will be built in Elk Grove.
“I think it’s important for people to know that this is a thoughtful, collaborative process that we are going through to make sure that this works out in the interest of Elk Grove and, of course, the animals,” he said.
“So, it’s a positive direction, I’m happy to see we’re moving in this direction, but, you know, folks, this is a memorandum of understanding to continue the conversation, and to continue to move, hopefully, in a positive direction.”
Among the city’s key responsibilities in the MOU process include public engagement, infrastructure planning and entitlement/project approvals.
The public will have opportunities to learn more about the MOU and provide their input through in-person and online, public events and activities, beginning this summer.
Through the approved MOU, the zoological society will begin its capital campaign process for raising project funding with potential corporate partners, donors and community organizations.
The society’s responsibilities will also include master planning and determining estimated costs and financial and schematic plans. Master planning involves planning for roadway, sewer and water connections, and schematic plans include infrastructure demands such as water and sewer capacity and electrical needs.
Christopher Jordan, the city’s director of strategic planning, noted in the May 25 council meeting that land planning for the proposed zoo will be reviewed by the city’s Planning Commission and the City Council.
Jordan added that during the MOU period, it will be determined what the city’s role would be in the construction process.
Sacramento Zoo Director Jason Jacobs told the council that the zoological society recently retained the services of the Seattle-based landscape architectural firm, SHR Studios, to create the conceptual plan for the proposed zoo.
“They specialize in designing zoos,” he said. “They have extensive work at the zoos in Fresno, Houston and zoos throughout Australia and New Zealand. And it’s not just designing a zoological park, but designing a sustainable campus with biohabitats using biofiltration systems, and really looking at our precious resource of water.”
Jacobs added that SHR Studios will work toward making sure that the conceptual plan is one that would fit well with the Elk Grove property.
“We look forward to engaging the entire community about this (proposed zoo),” he said. “I keep saying, ‘You know, we want to hear from the children of your community, and see what they want to learn about and what they want to experience at a zoo.’”
Jacobs also mentioned that the current zoo, which has been located in Sacramento’s William Land Park since 1927, is being operated under the assumption that a new zoo will be opening.
“It takes years to get the animals where we need them,” he said. “We just got some Galapagos tortoises in. Next year, the first white rhinoceros will arrive, because we have to quarantine these animals and get them set up. And so, it’s presumptuous on our part, but we have to move with the best foot forward.”
The public is encouraged to register on the project website, ElkGroveCity.org/Zoo, to receive updates and event announcements.
