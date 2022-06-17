The Elk Grove City Council on June 8 unanimously approved the city budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.
Since the proposed budget was previously presented during the May 25 council meeting, it increased from a projected $293 million to $294 million.
Shay Narayan, the city’s budget manager, told the council why there had been a nearly $1 million increase in that proposal.
“(The city’s staff) did some true-up and refinement of our asset seizure funds for our police and our police grant funds about what we’re going to be spending next year versus this year,” he said.
“There’s a lot more roll over in grant funding and asset seizure funding than we thought, so we wanted to bake that in. There’s also a new interfund loan from the Laguna Ridge Park fee fund.”
Another change since last month was the city staff’s removal of about $670,000 in planned funding for the future Sun Grove Park.
With the fiscal year 2021-22 being $273 million, the newly approved budget shows a $21 million increase – or 7.7% higher – than the previous budget.
A primary reason for that increase is the carrying over of unspent capital project funds from fiscal year 2021-22 to fiscal year 2022-23. As a result, this increase is not representative of a large increase in new expenditures.
Within the budget, the council also approved a General Fund total of $86 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year. That figure represents a $7.3 million – or 9% – increase from the previous fiscal year.
Among the major cost drivers for that increase are six new positions, general salary and benefit increases, one-time equipment purchases, and increased Small Business Incentive Program funding.
The largest General Fund revenue categories, as projected for the 2022-23 fiscal year, are sales tax and property tax.
Among the main themes of the newly approved budget is that it maintains and enhances levels of service to Elk Grove residents, and focuses on such priorities as affordable housing and homelessness, public safety, traffic, and economic development.
The budget also provides a sustainable fiscal plan that aligns with its structurally balanced budgeting plans for the next five years.
Among the assumptions pertaining to the five-year projection for the city’s General Fund is that the city will experience a 2% per year growth in its sales tax revenue.
Narayan mentioned that it is expected that the city’s General Fund revenues will increase by 3.1% during the fiscal year 2022-23.
He added that although there is a decline in program revenues in that category, the city is expected to have an increase in overall revenues.
As for General Fund spending, Narayan noted that although that fund’s expenditures have been historically on the rise, the city anticipates a 2.5% decline in that fund’s spending in fiscal year 2022-23.
Compensation costs are projected to increase by $8 million in this category by the end of the current year due to the addition of the six new, city positions, and the belief that there will not be many vacancies in city positions.
The fiscal year 2021-22 included a $12 million decrease in the General Fund through funds being transferred from that fund to the Capital Reserve Fund. Those transfers were previously approved by the council.
The projected General Fund is forecasted to be aided by a continued growth in revenues from sales tax, and property tax in lieu of vehicle license fees.
Property tax revenue growth can be driven by an increase in property values, new construction, annexations and supplemental property taxes from real estate activity.
Significant in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget is that it is projected to continue to experience increases in its reserves, based on the city’s General Fund reserve policy.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen shared her thoughts on Elk Grove’s budget and its economic outlook.
“Hopefully, we (will) continue to have a positive economic outlook, so that some of those (economic) concerns don’t come to fruition,” she said. “But I am proud that our city is prepared for such a storm if it should arise.”
Vice Mayor Darren Suen shared a similar comment.
“I know there’s a lot of uncertainty out there, but at least it’s good to know that our city budget, with the reserves, remains well-funded,” he said.
