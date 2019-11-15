Forty years of service to the Elk Grove Unified School District was just a start for Rebecca “Becky” Davis.
The educator retired as principal of Roy Herburger Elementary School in 2011, but she never slowed down. She makes sure that hundreds of local high school students receive college scholarships every year via her work in the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation.
Davis’s peers believed it was time to honor her as the 2019 Elk Grove Citizen of the Year. She received her award during a banquet held at Elk Grove’s Valley Hi Country Club on Nov. 4.
“Wow, this title really spotlights a person and makes me want to do more for our community and try to involve as many others as possible,” Davis told Citizen columnist Elizabeth Pinkerton. “I am amazed that so many people believe in what I am doing for the good of the Elk Grove community.”
Twenty-one past recipients of the award were on hand at the banquet to celebrate her achievement as well.
The Citizen of the Year Committee is made up of service organization representatives from Elk Grove whose mission is to recognize an individual or individuals who contribute greatly to the community and exemplifies the meaning of giving.
Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Kevin Spease was last year’s Elk Grove Citizen of the Year.
His successor, Davis, worked as an educator and an administrator for the Elk Grove school district, starting as a teacher at Florin Elementary School in 1969. She continued on to work at several elementary schools while the district’s enrollment steadily grew.
“I decided it was probably something I could do since I worked with kids my whole life,” Davis told the Citizen in September about her choice of being an educator.
After retiring, she became the president of the Rotary Club of Elk Grove and joined the Elk Grove Regional Scholarship Foundation staff as the chair of scholarships.
