Sean Yang launched his campaign for the Elk Grove Unified School District board on Feb. 29. He held a rally outside Barbara Comstock Morse Elementary School where his supporters included Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly.
“We have a school district that raised awesome students and they go out in the real world and then they come back,” said Ly, who served on the Elk Grove school board.
Yang is running in the November election to represent Trustee Area 3, which includes his alma mater of Valley High School. He came to the United States as a 12-year-old Hmong refugee from Thailand, and he credited American public schools for his successes in life that includes a master’s degree in business.
“What is really important to me and my wife is giving back to the community that gave so much to me and my family,” Yang told his supporters.
He is the first non-incumbent to run in the school board’s 2020 election. Current Area 3 Trustee Chet Madison has not yet announced his decision to run for re-election. He could not be reached for comment, as of press time.
Trustee Area 3 represents schools in the Sacramento communities of Valley Hi and North Laguna.
In the school board’s other races, incumbents Nancy Chaires Espinoza of Trustee Area 6 and Carmine Forcina of Trustee Area 7 plan to run for re-election this November. Trustee Tony Perez of Trustee Area 1 has not announced his intention to run for a third term, as of press time.
During his campaign rally, Yang said he wants to “provide great schools to every student to achieve academic success,” and he stressed the importance of schools providing safe learning environments, impactful curriculums, and equity.
He works as a medical imaging specialist for Kaiser Permanente, and he also serves as the Central Valley chair for the Asian Pacific Islander Public Affairs Association. Yang said that he speaks Thai, Hmong, and Lao in addition to English. Later his in speech, he noted the Elk Grove school district’s linguistic diversity and said that more than 110 languages are spoken by students there.
“I believe that every voice matters, every voice needs to be heard,” Yang said.
Dr. Kal Phan who is a resource teacher for the Sacramento City Unified School District, is among Yang’s supporters. He told the rally crowd that the Elk Grove school district lacks a staff that’s as diverse as its student body. Phan said that Asian students make up 30% of the district, but only 4% of the district’s teachers and administrators are Asian.
“That means that our Asian students attending 12 years of school in the school district here possibly have never seen a single Asian teacher or principal,” Phan said in his speech about the need for diversity in education. “How can they relate to them?”
He said that Yang grew up in a poor refugee family and he understands the local community’s needs.
“He can relate to different cultural groups from his experience in growing up in the neighborhood here,” Phan said.
Other supporters who spoke at Yang’s rally were Elk Grove City Council candidate Maureen Craft and Folsom City Council candidate Y.K. Chalamcherla. Cosumnes Community Services District Director Rod Brewer also gave his support.
Brewer told the Citizen that he met Yang when they worked in one of Ly’s campaigns.
“He believes in the same things that many Elk Grove residents believe in: quality education, opportunities for the future and our kids, and maintaining a level of excellence that Elk Grove Unified has built.”
Ly told the rally’s attendees about the upcoming challenges of campaigning in a large school district where trustees are elected by voters across the district.
“I need all of you to make sure you step up as well,” he said.
