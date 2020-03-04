Lynn Wheat on Feb. 27 launched her campaign to run for the Elk Grove City Council’s District 3 seat in the November election.
Her kickoff was held at Chason’s Crab Stadium restaurant on Sheldon Road.
Wheat, who ran for Elk Grove mayor in 2012, is one of four candidates seeking the seat for District 3, which covers the Camden area and north Elk Grove’s Power Inn Road area, as well as a part of eastern Laguna.
Also running for that seat are former Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Kevin Spease, who ran for mayor of Elk Grove in 2016; Maureen Craft, who challenged current Vice Mayor Steve Detrick for his District 3 seat in 2016; and Amandeep Singh, a first-time candidate for a public office.
Detrick, who has served on the council since 2008, announced last December that he would not seek re-election.
With her decision to strictly hold a meet-and-greet event, Wheat did not give a speech at her campaign kickoff. She told the Citizen that her event served multiple purposes, beyond spending time with her supporters.
The candidate also said that the gathering served as a fundraiser and a way to highlight a small business within the district.
She mentioned that it is important to her to recognize local, small businesses that “add so much to our community.”
“That was my intention with having (the event) at Chason’s tonight – that this is within District 3, and I would like to highlight some of (the businesses) within District 3, and even outside of District 3,” Wheat said.
“I know as an elected council person, I would, of course, be representing District 3, but the whole city. I want to help with those policy decisions that help everybody.”
Wheat, a retired school nurse who has lived in Elk Grove for 32 years, explained why it is important to her to run for this council seat.
“I think that we have lost our ways in some respects,” she said. “We have a wonderful community of people, but as our current leaders and some of our past leaders have so focused on outward expansion, I believe, especially within District 3, they have neglected those areas.”
Although efforts by the city have been made to expand Elk Grove’s southern and eastern borders, Wheat has advocated for “taking care of what we already have.”
“Not that I’m a no-growther,” she said. “Some have pinned me into that position, and that is absolutely not true. I believe in better growth, better planned.
“I think, right now, our emphasis on our money and where we’re looking at spending our money needs to stay continued within our boundaries. However, I’m quite aware that the city has been spending money to develop areas and annex areas outside our city.
“So, my approach would be to continue to follow that and see where it leads and, again, it’s going to be the direction of what the people want and what I’m hearing from my constituents.”
Wheat, who is a longtime public speaker on issues in City Council meetings, expressed appreciation for those who have supported her throughout the years.
“I just really appreciate the support that I’ve received the last 20 years in advocating for issues that are important to our residents within our city,” she said. “And I especially appreciate their support tonight, knowing that I will work for them.
“As a council person, that is what I will be doing is working for the people within our community.”
Wheat plans to hold more fundraisers for her campaign. She noted that through her campaigning, she will be listening to the concerns of the community.
“That’s part of this (fundraising event process) is talking to the people and see what else is important to them, because what may be important to me might not be (important to them),” she said. “And I want to make sure the decisions that I make as a council person reflect what is important to the people within our city.”
