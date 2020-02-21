Amandeep Singh, a 19-year resident of the Elk Grove area, will run for the Elk Grove City Council’s District 3 seat in the November election.
The associate civil engineer with the Sacramento County Water Agency is one of four candidates vying for that seat, which will be vacated by Vice Mayor Steve Detrick who is not seeking re-election.
The other candidates are former Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Kevin Spease who ran for mayor of Elk Grove in 2016, Lynn Wheat, a candidate for Elk Grove mayor in 2012, and Maureen Craft, who challenged Detrick for his seat in 2016.
Council District 3 covers the Camden area and north Elk Grove’s Power Inn Road area as well as a part of eastern Laguna. Under the City Council’s new “by-district” election system, only residents who live in District 3 can vote in the District 3 election.
Attracting more businesses, jobs to the city
Singh, 51, told the Citizen that he is interested in attracting jobs to Elk Grove that have been going to cities such as Roseville and Folsom.
“(Those places) are getting the big amount of jobs; most of them are relocating companies from the Bay Area that prefer to choose to go to the city of Roseville (for instance),” he said. “I will try to get those (companies) back here.
“How I will get those back here will be, I will not go for the high fruit on the tree. I will go for the low hanging fruit on the tree.”
Singh believes that small advances in business growth in the city will lead to larger growth.
“Once we have the small offices, small businesses right in Elk Grove, chances are that will lead for some bigger organizations, bigger companies to move into Elk Grove, because they see that a lot of their auxiliary units are already in Elk Grove,” he said.
With his goal to attract more companies to Elk Grove, Singh plans to speak to companies in Rancho Cordova, downtown Sacramento, Folsom and Roseville to determine how many of their employees are commuting from Elk Grove.
He mentioned that among the tools he considers to lure companies to Elk Grove are financial incentives.
Also important to Singh is attracting companies to Elk Grove for the purpose of having money spent in this city rather than other cities.
Open government
Singh mentioned that he desires to bring the Open Government Partnership approach to the city of Elk Grove.
“Open government is where everything is open for inspection or understanding everything that is available to the public,” he said. “That concept has not been done (in Elk Grove). That would be for the whole city, not for just (certain districts).
“Austin, (Texas) is the only city in the U.S. that has signed up on that open government-type of setup.”
Singh added that the open-government approach, which focuses on transparency, accountability and participation, is void of closed-door sessions.
Homelessness
On the issue of homelessness in Elk Grove, Singh desires to be proactive.
“I have this looking forward projection that any time that the homelessness issue is going to spill over from the (Sacramento) side, District 3 will be the first one to take that hit,” he said. “So, my goal for District 3 is I need to make sure that the policies in the city of Elk Grove have something to address that homelessness issue that’s going to be spilling over.”
Singh suggests using technology to investigate homelessness situations.
He added that it is important to study Cincinnati as a model for approaching homelessness.
“Cincinnati is the city in the U.S. that has brought its homeless population from a higher number to a lower number,” he said. “They are the only one that has been able to bring it down. (In) every other city, it has gone up.
“So, what they have done differently is going to be my focus to find out.”
Health and safety
Singh commended the city for continuously adding to its police force, and for the creation of a citizens’ advisory board, which advises the police chief on improving services, raising public awareness and addressing community issues.
However, Singh stressed that he is concerned how well Elk Grove is prepared for a Stephon Clark-type issue. In 2018, Clark was fatally shot by Sacramento police officers who had mistaken his cellphone to be a gun.
The incident was followed by community and activist demands for police accountability.
Ultimately, after an investigation, the district attorney announced that the officers would not face criminal prosecution.
“I’m just concerned about any time that a Stephon Clark-type issue comes up and people are out on the (streets) demanding justice for that person, how the city is prepared for that,” he said.
Singh added that his personal experience with Elk Grove’s police has been good.
Utility bills
Singh also mentioned his concern with the cost of utilities.
“People are on fixed incomes and they’re trying to cut down on their use of utilities, but then the bill doesn’t go down,” he said. “They’re concerned why their bills are so high.
“The (utility companies) have set it up on the process where they have to replace the infrastructure at some point, so they are collecting that money up front every month.
“(That) is the right thing to do in one sense, but at the same time, the people, when they are trying to cut back on the utilities, they don’t see that benefit. So, I’m going to work on figuring out that part.
Singh stresses the need for city residents to obtain “some relief on those utilities,” noting that many people pay $250 to $300 per month on their utility bills.
An ‘out-of-the-box’ thinker
Singh stated why he feels he is the best candidate in the District 3 race.
“The reason I think I’m the best candidate (is) I have no set mindset,” he said. “I’m not, first of all, a politician. I have sincere, honest and positive thinking to lead the city to better things, not just because I belong to one group or (another) group.
“The other three candidates, they’re good people, but they already have one or another association. They’re mindset is already set. I’m coming totally open, (with) out-of-the-box thinking, trying to look into the actual issues.”
