Robert Christian “Chris” Richardson, a Green Party candidate, will challenge U.S. Rep. Ami Bera in the 7th Congressional District primary election in March.
District 9, which includes Elk Grove, extends from south Sacramento to Lodi.
Also planning to challenge Bera in this election are Democrat Jeff Burdick and Republicans Jon Ivy and Buzz Patterson.
Richardson also ran against Bera in the 2018 District 7 primary election. He placed fourth among five candidates.
This candidate is a software developer from Gold River, and the founder of World VistA – an organization which aims to improve worldwide health care through “making medical information technology better and universally affordable.”
Richardson told the Citizen this week that he favors the single-payer healthcare system.
“The Democrats and the Republicans are telling you, ‘Oh, you can’t have it,’ and the cost per capita in other countries is a fraction of what we’re spending now,” he said.
“We spend four times as much than anyone for health care and our outcomes are horrible. We are slightly above Uganda in our outcomes. The health care industry kills 45,000 people a year, just in the denial of service.”
Another part of Richardson’s campaign is to express his opposition to “regime change wars.”
“We’ve spent over $7 trillion in the Middle East and all we’ve done is generate more terrorists and make an awful lot of weapons manufacturers rich,” he said. “We’ve got to get out of the war business.
“We’re trying to pick a fight with Venezuela, we’re trying to pick a fight with Iran. We’ve just overthrown the government in Bolivia, and it’s all for profit.”
Richardson also desires the re-establishment of the Work Projects Administration – aka WPA program – that employed millions of American laborers from 1935 to 1943.
“(The WPA) is how you buy your way into free, advanced education,” he said. “I would like to see it that people who may not have a direction yet get an exposure to actually working and building credit toward actually having a free education, and it’s a lifelong education.”
This candidate expressed frustration with the many debts that former students are unable to pay.
“(College debts are) ruining people,” he said. “I run into people in getting the signatures for the campaign that were telling me, oh, my God, their debt for education is just huge. That would be the single biggest shot in the arm for the economy is to put money back into those people’s pockets that they can spend.
“The same thing goes with single-payer health care. If you don’t have to worry about that, then you have more money to actually spend in the economy and take care of your family.
“The thing is people are stuck with the decision, am I going to pay this month’s rent or am I going to buy the medications prescribed for me, or am I going to pay for my health insurance? It’s no wonder that we have so many people that are homeless.”
Richardson stressed that America should be addressing the “actual economy, and not just the stock market.”
“The actual percentage of the population that owns stock is very small, and they’re doing fine,” he said. “But the rest of us are kind of sucking wind.
“The economy itself is actually the ability to keep a roof over your head, keep your children clothed and fed, and have some security that if one of them gets sick, it’s not going to ruin you. But we have no such guarantees in our current structure.”
As he heads toward the primary election, Richardson expressed his disapproval of this voting system.
“The primary system is probably the least democratic way of voting that we have,” he said. “It gets rid of most of the options that the voter has to vote for, and this is one of the reasons that we have 60 percent of the electorate that doesn’t vote in the general election. There’s nothing for them to vote for.”
Richardson mentioned that if elected he would strive to make life easier for Americans.
“If I don’t (run for this seat), who does?” he asked. “Somebody has to take responsibility somewhere along the line, and I’m hoping to be that person and help shine some light on some of the issues and really make life easier for our people.”
