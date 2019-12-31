Robert “Buzz” Patterson is among four candidates who will challenge U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, in the 7th Congressional District primary election in March.
District 7, which includes Elk Grove, extends from south Sacramento to Lodi.
Also planning to challenge Bera in the primary election are Democrat Jeff Burdick, Republican Jon Ivy, and Green Party candidate Robert Christian “Chris” Richardson.
Patterson, a Republican, is a retired U.S. Air Force pilot, former White House military aide under President Bill Clinton, an author, and a leadership consultant.
The candidate currently lives in Thousand Oaks, and will be moving to Folsom on Jan. 3.
His educational background includes earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from Virginia Tech University and a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University, an institution located near St. Louis.
Patterson said he feels that the timing is right to add to his resume of service.
“I want to get back into serving the country, serving the nation, serving California, serving District 7,” he said. “So, that’s the initial motive is to get back into service.”
Patterson added that he also feels a need for Bera to be replaced as the district’s representative.
“Dr. Bera has been there for a while, (and) I don’t see him doing much in terms of the area or the nation,” he said. “I think he’s basically a placeholder for Nancy Pelosi, and I think that Sacramento deserves better than that.”
With his desire to increase Republican leadership in Congress, Patterson expressed his desire to sere as the representative of District 7.
“We deserve better,” he said. “I know there are 53 congressional seats in California, and currently only seven are held by Republicans. I think that looking at the Democratic leadership over the last 23 years that they’re sending us in the wrong direction or the wrong tangent.
“We need responsibility, mature leadership back in the House and back in California, and I plan to be that person.”
Among the issues that are most concerning to Patterson is polarization in politics.
“I’m 64 years old,” he said. “I have not seen this kind of polarization in politics, in social media, in popular culture in my lifetime. I think it’s going in the wrong direction. I think the impeachment (President Donald Trump) is inopportune. I don’t think it does anything for the citizens of District 7 and Sacramento. I think it’s a political vendetta.”
This candidate also spoke about his concern for small businesses.
“I’ve talked to several small business owners in the area and they don’t feel like they’re being listened to by Bera,” he said. “One thing that they all have in common is they all talk about the tax structure in California, and how it’s killing them.”
Patterson expressed a need to address unemployment.
“Unemployment is a little bit higher in California (District) 7 than it is across the country,” he said. “We can agree that the economy has been pretty healthy over the last few years, and there shouldn’t be any reason why California (District) 7 should not be at least meeting the unemployment numbers that the rest of the nation’s got.”
Also concerning to Patterson is the number of homeless veterans in California.
“One thing that really, really touches me is the homeless situation, and a lot of the homeless are veterans,” he said. “As a career veteran, that hurts my heart.
“A lot of the folks we see on the streets across this state are veterans who served their country and I think are being let down now by their country. I think it’s almost akin to how Vietnam vets were treated after the Vietnam War.”
Patterson stressed a need to draw greater attention to the issue of homeless veterans in California and on a national level.
“Just being a mouthpiece for veterans when they come home and especially for those who have not had a chance to come home and find employment or find the medical care they need, I think that should be elevated,” he said.
Also concerning to Patterson is the increasing number of undocumented immigrants in California.
“I do not support unlawful immigration, because I think it affects all of us in some way or another,” he said. “For example, I’ve got children in public schools and my tax rate increases every single year, not so much because of my children’s education, but because we are now unsustainably trying to absorb a new population.
“While we’re doing that, we are turning a blind eye to those of us who are already here legally that we should be taking care of first.”
Patterson mentioned that he plans to spend time in Elk Grove this month to better understand the concerns of the city’s residents.
