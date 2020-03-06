Glen Padayachee will run for mayor of Elk Grove in the November election.
He is one of three candidates who plan to challenge Mayor Steve Ly for his seat. The other candidates are Michelle Kile and Justin Brown.
Padayachee, 51, told the Citizen that despite his status as a first-time candidate for a public office, he has been a public servant for more than 20 years.
“Up to January 2018, I was a California state employee for about 18 years,” he said. “My most recent appointment, I was chief of civil rights and (equal opportunity) officer for California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, which is the largest state department in California. So, much of my career has been dedicated in the areas of equal rights and city rights.”
He also described himself as a longtime advocate for minorities, individuals with disabilities, and women’s rights.
His current job is working as the equal employment opportunity officer for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Padayachee, a 30-year resident of the Elk Grove area, told the Citizen why he decided to run for mayor.
“I’m fully vested in Elk Grove,” he said. “I volunteer at the Elk Grove Food Bank, I volunteer at Princess Ball dances. I’m going through the process of being an Elk Grove ambassador between the residents of the community and the police department, and I’ve done police ride-alongs.
“So, I want to do more for my city. I believe I could make a bigger, better difference, better change being the mayor. So, it’s my part in giving back to the community in which I grew up.”
Padayachee said that his campaign will chiefly focus on public safety and economic growth.
Public safety
Padayachee stressed that public safety is the issue that is most important to him.
“I’m a strong supporter of law enforcement, tough on crime and zero tolerance,” he said. “We have people coming in from surrounding areas and committing crimes, property theft. That’s got to stop.
“If we can do it, if it’s in the budget, I want to put more officers on the street to increase our neighborhood patrol, because the presence of law enforcement is a deterrent to crime.”
Padayachee added that he would also advocate for a 9% to 12% salary increase for the city’s first responders.
He also identified a need for more diversity in the city’s law enforcement, and better marketing of the police department’s Explorer Program, so that more young people can be recruited from high schools and colleges.
Padayachee additionally desires that more neighborhood watch groups are established.
Economic growth
On the issue of economic growth, Padayachee said that he supports such growth through increased tax revenue for the city. He added that he especially encourages increasing opportunities for small businesses to grow.
Also of interest to Padayachee is exploring how to provide incentives for more state departments to operate offices in Elk Grove.
“We already have a few state departments already that have offices here in Elk Grove,” he said. “I think that’s great, because a lot of our residents work for the state. But if we could offer some kind of incentives to move some of the satellite offices to the surrounding Elk Grove area, we could have a better quality of life, reduce traffic.”
Padayachee mentioned that he believes it is important for city leaders to analyze how fast the city should grow.
“I want to remain optimistic about our economic growth in years to come, but I also want to be cautious that, through the growth, we don’t lose our identity,” he said.
South Africa native, single parent
Padayachee shared more details about his life, noting that he was born in South Africa and he immigrated to the United States in 1982.
He is a 1986 graduate of Sacramento’s John F. Kennedy High School, and he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in human resources management from National University.
Padayachee said that he chose to fight for civil rights and equality because of the discrimination he experienced in South Africa.
“I’ve been discriminated against, harassed, because of my ethnicity,” he said. “I remember growing up. I couldn’t go into restaurants, couldn’t go to hotels, couldn’t go to beaches, parks, because they were (for) whites only. I couldn’t ride buses or trains. So, I lived that.”
Padayachee is a single parent who said that both of his children graduated from Franklin High School.
Fiscal responsibility, improving the city
Moving forward with his campaign, Padayachee said that, if elected, he would base his decision-making on how those decisions would best benefit the residents of the city.
He also stated that, as mayor, he would work to ensure that the city would operate with a fiscally responsible approach.
“I don’t think that spending $45,000, $50,000 of taxpayer money to build a city employee wellness room or glorified break room is being fiscally responsible,” he said. “Let’s take that $50,000 and put another teacher in a classroom, put another officer on the street.”
Padayachee noted that he feels that he is the right candidate for elevating the city into the future.
“It’s a great community, and I want to be more involved, because I believe we have better potential in our future,” he said. “And I believe that I am that individual that will incorporate some of those great visions to make our city a great city.”
