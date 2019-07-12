Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) directors on July 3 reviewed how the district could organize their board’s election next year.
Three directors sit on seats that are up for election in November 2020 – they are Jim Luttrell, Orlando Fuentes, and Gil Albiani.
This board governs the Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system. In February, the directors voted to reform their elections to the “by-district” system where each director will represent an area and would only be elected by voters who live there. Directors were previously elected by voters at large in the 157-square-mile district that stretches from Elk Grove to Galt.
The CSD board last month held public hearings on their election reform process. During a special meeting on July 3, they reviewed three proposed maps for the voting districts.
Each map laid out five voting districts that encompass a range of different boundary lines.
Although the merits of the proposed maps were not discussed, directors were asked to identify three districts that would be up for election in November 2020.
“I just say, go with the odd numbers,” Luttrell said.
Although not set in stone, directors ultimately chose districts 1, 3 and 5 to be on the 2020 ballot. Staff told directors that the maps can be adjusted, realigned and renumbered during two planned public hearings next month.
During those public hearings, directors will take public comments and discuss the merit of each proposed map. Directors are expected to choose a final map at their Aug. 21 meeting.
CSD board changes new general manager’s contract
The directors unanimously approved a first amendment to General Manager Joshua Green’s employment contract.
Compacted due to recent salary increases, including one for Cosumnes Fire Chief Mike McLaughlin, Green’s contract allowed for an increase in pay.
However, in the interest of the financial stability of the district, Green chose not to request the increase in salary, instead requested to readjust the general manager’s salary steps to align with the fire chief’s steps, at a rate of $100 per year above the fire chief, but then proposed to move down from his current salary step 2 to salary step 1.
Green will now receive $18,876 a month.
Directors also approved three full-time park maintenance positions that will be funded by the city of Elk Grove. These positions will reduce the need for existing district staff to perform maintenance related actives in city-funded areas.
This May, the district presented the city with a staffing proposal to provide maintenance to the city’s parks, trails and streetscapes specifically for the Laguna Ridge area.
The new crew, referred to as the South Sector crew, would solely maintain city-funded assets, alleviating the district’s West Sector crew who had been performing the maintenance tasks, resulting in service level delays in both the West Sector and Laguna Ridge areas.
Additionally, directors approved the conversion of two part-time park maintenance aid positions to two full-time park maintenance worker positions within the Parks and Golf Operations Division.
These two positions will improve the services staff provides to the Wackford Community and Aquatic Center and the district’s nine spray parks.
Between the two converted positions, the net annual cost will be $70,575.
“We like seeing these part-time positions converted to full-time,” CSD Director Orlando Fuentes said. “Often part-time employees do not receive benefits that are really important in today’s climate.”
