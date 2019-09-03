The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on Aug. 21 returned to the challenge of reforming their election system and ensuring that voters are fairly represented in a 157-square mile area that stretches from Elk Grove to Galt.
Winners of future CSD races will govern the Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system. Cosumnes firefighters serve more than 190,000 residents in communities such as Elk Grove, Galt, and Franklin.
Starting with the board’s November 2020 election, voters will only choose among candidates running in their local “voting district.” In past CSD elections, voters who lived across the district could vote on any candidate.
The CSD board voted in February to switch their future elections to “by-district” races in order to draw more candidates of diverse backgrounds.
Also starting in 2020, the CSD board’s five directors will each only represent his or her local voting district instead of residents at large. Three board seats are up for election in November 2020. CSD directors Gil Albiani, Orlando Fuentes, and Jim Luttrell will have their terms expire next year.
On Aug. 21, the CSD board reviewed three proposed district maps that were drafted by the Sacramento firm, Redistricting Partners.
Each map had five voting districts that each roughly had 36,000 voters. All of the maps had a large district that encompassed all of Galt and nearby rural communities such as Franklin.
By law, the 2020 election’s voting districts must be based on population counts from the 2010 census. The CSD board must later redraw their voting districts for the 2022 election, based on the upcoming 2020 census count.
CSD directors and critics noted that the Elk Grove community significantly grew in the past decade. In 2010, Elk Grove had 153,000 residents and the city now has an estimated 171,000 residents.
Paul Mitchell of Redistricting Partners told the CSD board that his staff worked to make the voting populations of five voting districts as even as possible.
On Aug. 21, his firm presented redrawn maps that were based on CSD board feedback from their Aug. 7 meeting. During that hearing, directors shared concerns about proposed voting districts that split up Elk Grove’s highly populated East Franklin area and had that city’s Stonelake neighborhood included in a voting district that covers Galt.
Two weeks later, Mitchell showed the CSD board a proposed map that showed most of Elk Grove represented in four voting districts, while Voting District 5 covers Galt as well as the sparsely populated communities of Franklin and Sheldon.
Mitchell said that map, identified as “Draft Plan A,” has the most even voting populations among the five voting districts.
CSD Director Jaclyn Moreno asked about the locations of the CSD’s fire stations and parks on the proposed maps.
“It may be a mistake if we approve a (voting) district with no parks in it,” she said.
Fellow director, Rod Brewer noted that Galt has its own city parks system instead of CSD parks.
“And that’s where the curveball goes in,” he said.
Albiani argued that having voting districts based on local parks will “throw off” their goal of having evenly populated districts. He mentioned that the CSD had 15 fewer parks in 2010 when the census was last counted.
Meeting attendee and longtime Elk Grove community activist Sharon Lynes told the CSD directors that the locations of fire stations and parks are irrelevant to the election maps. She said that anyone can use the CSD’s parks and that the fire station crews serve many communities.
“What we’re voting for are people who will represent us on the board,” Lynes said.
The CSD board agreed to consider choosing a final election map during their Oct. 16 meeting.
