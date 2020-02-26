Maureen Craft on Feb. 20 kicked off her campaign for the Elk Grove City Council’s District 3 seat.
She previously ran for the same seat against current Vice Mayor Steve Detrick in 2016.
Also vying to represent District 3 in this November’s election are former Elk Grove Planning Commissioner Kevin Spease, who ran for mayor in 2016, Lynn Wheat, a candidate for mayor in 2012, and Amandeep Singh, a first-time candidate for a public office.
Council District 3 covers the Camden area and north Elk Grove’s Power Inn Road area, as well as a part of eastern Laguna.
Craft, a 12-year resident of Elk Grove and a human resources professional, is focusing on four main issues: safety, traffic, housing, and homelessness.
She also mentioned job creation, senior, veteran and transportation matters as issues that she will be focusing on in her campaign.
With a group of her supporters gathered at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites at West Stockton Boulevard, Craft referenced other details of her background that led to her candidacy.
“As a leader in the community, I have advocated to have the city of Elk Grove conduct a diversity and inclusion audit, so that people of color can have a seat at the table,” she said. “Over the past three years, I worked with a coalition and lobbied for by-district voting, which I’m happy to say was adopted November 2019.”
Under the City Council’s new “by-district” system, voters can only choose among candidates running in their local Council District. Mayors will still be elected by voters at large.
Advocates of the by-district system believe that this system makes council members more accountable to their local constituents and reduces campaign costs.
Previously, City Council members were elected by voters across the city through a system known as “from-district.”
Craft said she made her decision to run again based on a variety of reasons, including her feeling that she would be the best candidate.
“I wanted to run for District 3, because I thought I was the right person to have a voice for (this district),” she said. “District 3 is one of the more diverse areas of Elk Grove, and I just felt that it was time that I had a seat at the table.”
Craft also spoke about some of her other experiences.
“I’m a mother, and my husband is a retired civil servant,” she said. “I am environmentally conscious, I have traveled the world. We are members of Bayside (Church in midtown Sacramento), and I am health-conscious.
“For all those reasons and more, I am running for Elk Grove City Council.”
Craft explained the timing of her announcement that she would be running for the District 3 seat.
“People ask me why I wanted to have my kickoff in February,” she said. “Well, it’s Black History Month, and I’m running to be the first black woman that sits on this Elk Grove City Council, so that people of color will have a voice.”
Craft also used her campaign kickoff to announce some of her endorsements, including endorsements from the labor unions Carpenters Local Union 46, Communications Workers of America Local 9421, Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 447 and Teamsters Local 115.
Craft concluded her kickoff speech by inviting attendees to support her efforts to be elected as the next District 3 council member.
“I’m asking you to come on this ride with me,” she said. “I am asking you to volunteer on my campaign.
“I am asking you to tell everyone you know in Elk Grove that I am running for Elk Grove City Council District 3. And lastly, I am asking you to cast your vote for me in November 2020.”
