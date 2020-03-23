As votes continue to be tallied for the Assembly District 9 primary election, the latest results show Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, and Republican candidate Eric Rigard as maintaining their leads.
Assembly District 9 extends from south Sacramento to Lodi, and includes Elk Grove.
The most recent combined totals from Sacramento and San Joaquin counties show Cooper leading with 43% of the votes, followed by Rigard with 31%, Democrat Tracie Stafford with 23%, and Democrat Mushtaq Tahirkheli with 2%.
The latest updates were reported by San Joaquin County on March 12 and Sacramento County on March 13.
With the top two candidates in this primary to compete in the November election, regardless of party affiliation, attention is drawn to the separation of votes between Rigard and Stafford.
Since mail-in and provisional ballots are still being counted, it is yet to be determined whether it will be Rigard or Stafford who will face Cooper in the general election this November. The election is scheduled to be finalized on April 3.
In the March 4 overall update, Rigard held a 15% lead over Stafford. But the most recent dual-county update shows that lead has decreased to 8%.
Stafford, who ran for mayor of Elk Grove in 2018, also had her Sacramento County deficit decreased from 11% on March 4 to 2% on March 13.
Expressing optimism, Stafford told the Citizen that she believes she will see an “uptick” in the number of votes that will go her way. She also noted that she hopes she will be able to gain enough votes to leap past Rigard into second place and move on to the general election.
“My only question is ‘How many votes are left?’” she said. “Are there enough?
“Depending on the number of votes that are left, we can close that gap all the way. Based on the trend and based on the data, we are optimistic that we will be able to not only close the gap, but move into the top position.”
Helping fuel Stafford’s optimism in this election was her recent visit to the county registrar’s office, where she saw there were bagfuls of ballots that still needed to be counted.
Rigard, a first-time political candidate and a seven-year resident of the Elk Grove area, currently has a significant lead in San Joaquin County. The March 12 update shows him as having thus far received 53% of the votes in that county, followed by Cooper with 30% and Stafford with 14%.
Although his overall lead over Stafford has decreased in this election, Rigard told the Citizen that he is already preparing to move on to the general election.
“It’s been right in that (30% of the overall votes received) range so far and as long as that holds true, then I believe that I’ve got a good shot at least of getting to that general election,” he said. “But I believe that will definitely happen and I’m planning for (the general election).”
Skyler Wonnacott, a spokesperson for Cooper, also foresees Rigard as Cooper’s challenger in the general election.
“That’s a pretty resounding win (for Cooper),” he said. “We’re looking forward to going into November, and it looks like our challenger will be Eric Rigard. (Stafford) is still down significantly by about 5,000 or 6,000 votes.
“I don’t think there are enough votes out there for her to make it into the top two.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.