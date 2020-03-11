Assemblymember Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, and Republican opponent Eric Rigard kept sizable leads in the Assembly District 9 primary election, according to vote tallies released on March 5 and 6.
Assembly District 9 extends from south Sacramento to Lodi, and includes Elk Grove. Sacramento County updated its results on March 6, and San Joaquin County updated on March 5.
Results from the two counties show Cooper with almost 44% of the votes, Rigard with about 32%, Democrat Tracie Stafford with about 21% and Democrat Mushtaq Tahirkheli with almost 3%. There were only minor changes from the previous update on March 4.
While Cooper is the top vote-getter in Sacramento County, Rigard has a substantial lead in San Joaquin County.
The latest San Joaquin County election results reported that Rigard received 56% of the votes, followed by Cooper with 28%, Stafford with 12% and Tahirkheli with 3%.
Skyler Wonnacott, a spokesperson for Cooper, spoke positively about the recent overall update.
“We’re really encouraged by the numbers,” he said. “The reports look good. Assemblymember Cooper gained 3% on the most recent update, and he’s still holding very strong at the 43% mark. And we’re humbled that the people in the 9th Assembly District overwhelmingly have supported his re-election campaign.”
With the top two candidates in this primary to compete in the November election, regardless of party affiliation, attention is drawn to the separation of votes between Rigard and Stafford.
With mail-in and provisional ballots still being counted, second-place finish is not out of reach for Stafford.
Stafford, who ran for mayor of Elk Grove in 2018, described the latest update as promising. She cited Rigard’s share of the vote, which dipped from about 35%, and her own, which rose from about 20%.
“(Rigard) has dropped and I have gone up,” she said. “What this demonstrates is the bleeding has been stopped. We actually expected (Rigard’s lead) gap to widen a little bit before it began to shrink, based on the vote that is being counted.
“We do expect a much more progressive vote with the people that were voting closer to Election Day, including Election Day. We are very optimistic having the numbers and knowing what the demographic is.”
Rigard, a first-time political candidate, expressed confidence that his current lead is sufficient to secure a second-place finish.
“I think I’ll hold onto the second spot,” he said. “I mean, you always are concerned when it’s not totally wrapped up. There’s always a possibility, but I have done what I can do and it’s in God’s hands now.”
Rigard also noted that he might have acquired additional votes through the more than 200 phone calls that he made to constituents on Election Day.
“Some of them had voted, but a lot of them had not voted yet, and (on) the day of the election, I got hits on Facebook and stuff from people showing me that they had voted (for Rigard), and ‘All four of my family members voted for you’ and that sort of thing.
“So, I’m hoping that some of those late-breaking votes that came in (later) and were just slipped in the box and are being counted now; I hope a lot of those are going to show up for me.”
Tahirkheli, who is also a first-time political candidate, reflected on his last-place finish.
“I was late, and everything was behind,” he said. “But I learned a lot of stuff and how I can contest next year. I’m not making it (the) responsibility of anybody, but I’m responsible for myself. I’ll be careful next time. But before next time, I have something to say, that there must be a term limit for every post, whether it’s Assembly or Senate or anybody.”
The next update, in Sacramento and San Joaquin counties, was scheduled after press time for March 10.
State Assembly District 9
primary results
March 5 and 6 updates
Jim Cooper (D) 43.7%
Eric Rigard (R) 32.4%
Tracie Stafford (D) 21.1%
Mushtaq Tahirkheli (D) 2.8%
Sources: Combined election results from the registrars of voters of Sacramento and San Joaquin counties.
