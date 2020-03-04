The Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee (PAC) on Feb. 25 presented an opportunity for the community to meet candidates running for local elections.
This gathering was held at Infiniti of Elk Grove in the Elk Grove Auto Mall, just two days before the PAC announced their endorsements for the March 3 primary elections.
They supported Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, for the California Assembly District 9 primary election.
In the other primary election, the committee endorsed U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, and Republican Robert “Buzz” Patterson.
Accepting the Chamber PAC’s invitation to meet with the community on Feb. 25 were various candidates running for Elk Grove mayor, Elk Grove City Council districts 1 and 3, the Elk Grove Unified School District board, California Assembly District 9 and Congressional District 7.
All of the Assembly primary election candidates attended the event. They were Cooper, Democrats Tracie Stafford and Mushtaq Tahirkheil, and Republican Eric Rigard.
In attendance from the five-candidate Congressional District 7 primary race was Democrat Jeff Burdick.
The other candidates who ran in that Super Tuesday Congressional primary election were Bera, Patterson, Republican Jon Ivy, and Green Party candidate Robert Christian “Chris” Richardson.
The Congressional and Assembly district candidates were vying to become one of the top two vote-getters in each of those elections, so they would have the opportunity to face each other in the general election on Nov. 3.
During the Feb. 25 event, the Citizen spoke to candidates for city and school board elections.
Michelle Kile, who is one of three candidates who will challenge Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly this November, was the lone candidate from that race at the event.
Kile expressed appreciation for the opportunity she had to speak to attendees of the event.
“It was great to talk to the Elk Grove PAC and being able to meet the business members that were here – the ones that sponsored it, the ones that are throwing it, and even the few citizens here that just wanted to talk and meet us,” she said.
“It kind of reminds me of why I decided to run, is because I’m doing this for the people of Elk Grove and to represent the people of Elk Grove.”
Both City Council Member Darren Suen and Ali Moua, who will challenge Suen in the November election, spoke about the event.
Suen, who described himself as a constant supporter of the local business community, expressed gratitude for the gathering.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to participate in this Chamber event and for the Chamber’s appreciation of getting to know candidates for elected office – their background, qualifications, community involvement, etc.,” he said.
The council member recognized the event as an opportunity for the Chamber to decide who would be the best representatives of their interests.
Moua recognized the importance of working with the Chamber to improve business in the city.
“The city has the responsibility to create an environment where entrepreneurs and small businesses can thrive,” he said. “And one of the ways that we can do that is for the city of Elk Grove to work with the Elk Grove (Chamber).”
Kevin Spease, a former Elk Grove planning commissioner, is one of four candidates hoping to fill the District 3 seat that will be vacated by Vice Mayor Steve Detrick.
Spease told the Citizen what it meant for him to participate in the event.
“As a past chairman, I know the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce is a critical thread in the fabric of our community,” he said. “I appreciate the time these business leaders shared with me this evening, as well as the time we’ve spent together working to improve the business climate in Elk Grove.”
Maureen Craft, who is also running for the District 3 seat, referred to the evening as a “great opportunity.”
“I think this evening was a great opportunity that the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce gave for candidates to come out and meet their members and get the opportunities to introduce our platforms to them and allow them to get to know us prior to candidate interviews,” she said.
District 3 candidates Amandeep Singh and Lynn Wheat did not attend the gathering.
Nancy Chaires-Espinoza, who has served on the school board for the past six years, shared why she enjoyed attending the event.
“I really appreciated the opportunity to meet with the Elk Grove Chamber and the Elk Grove PAC, because it reinforced for me the importance of much of the work that we’re doing on the school district to prepare our students to succeed in the world of work,” she said.
Sean Yang, who recently announced his intent to run for a school board seat, said that he enjoyed meeting other candidates.
“Tonight, the way it looks to me, we have more candidates than non-candidates (attending the event),” he said. “But it’s great to get to know other candidates and talk to them and get to know why they want to run.”
Chamber Board Chair Bob Miller told the Citizen that he felt that the event met its goal to bring the candidates and others together to get to know each other better.
“I think it went great,” he said. “I talked to quite a few of the candidates. They seem energized and it was a great opportunity for them to get to know quite a few different folks. I think it was really important.”
