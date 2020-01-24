Spease hosting City Council campaign kickoff, Jan. 30
Kevin Spease, a candidate for the Elk Grove City Council’s District 3 seat, is hosting a campaign fundraiser on Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Sheldon Inn Restaurant & Bar. Appetizers and wine will be served at the gathering that begins at 6 p.m., 9000 Grant Line Road.
Suggested donations begin at $100 for individuals, followed by $500 (VIP), Bronze Sponsor ($1,000), Silver Sponsor ($2,500) and Gold Sponsor ($5,000).
Attendees must RVSP to Angela Spease, angela.spease@gmail.com.
Congressional candidate Patterson to hold meeting, Jan. 30
Robert “Buzz” Patterson, a Republican candidate for California’s 7th Congressional District, will host a “meet the candidate” night at the Wilton Community Center on Thursday, Jan. 30. He is challenging U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove.
There will also be a question-and-answer session during the meeting. The 7 p.m. gathering will be held at 9717 Colony Road, next to Dillard Elementary School in Wilton.
