Wheat to launch City Council campaign, Feb. 27
Lynn Wheat, a candidate for the Elk Grove City Council’s District 3 seat, will kick off her campaign on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Chason’s Crab Stadium restaurant.
Council District 3 covers the Camden area, north Elk Grove’s Power Inn Road area, and a part of eastern Laguna. Current District 3 Council Member Steve Detrick is not running for re-election this November.
Wheat’s campaign kickoff and fundraiser will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 8839 Sheldon Road in the Sheldon Crossing shopping center.
